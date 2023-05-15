BlockFills Partners with Wyden to Streamline the Trading Experience for Institutions

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlockFills, a market leader in digital asset trading technology and liquidity provision services, announced its partnership with Wyden, a leader in institutional digital asset trading technology capable of managing the entire digital asset trading lifecycle. Wyden has onboarded BlockFills as a connectivity partner, enabling Wyden’s network of institutional clients to access BlockFills’ industry-leading liquidity pool and aggregation and matching algorithms.

The partnership integrates BlockFills' liquidity technology into Wyden's digital asset trading and orchestration platform via API, streamlining the trading experience for institutions and optimizing trade execution. Clients of Wyden who onboard at BlockFills will also have the opportunity to execute with BlockFills liquidity pools via the Wyden platform, an advanced system capable of implementing advanced order management, execution algos, and more.

“BlockFills is proud to be joining efforts with Wyden to further innovate digital trading and expand the opportunities for institutions in the digital assets space,” said Nick Hammer, CEO of BlockFills. “Pairing BlockFills’ industry-leading liquidity with Wyden’s trading operations will enhance the already strong trading experiences our firms provide.”

"We are thrilled to partner with BlockFills, a leading liquidity provider, to further enhance our offering for institutional clients such as banks, brokers, hedge funds, and asset managers. This collaboration will empower our clients with access to deep, 24/7 liquidity and innovative trading solutions, thus further driving the institutional digital asset adoption,” said Andy Flury, founder and CEO of Wyden.

Institutions will benefit from the powerful combination of Wyden's trade lifecycle automation, seamless custody, and BlockFills' industry-leading liquidity-as-a-service, resulting in fully optimized execution paired with a comprehensive solution for digital asset trading and management.

To learn more about this partnership and how to become a client, visit the BlockFills website.

About Wyden

Wyden is the global leader in institutional digital asset trading technology. By covering the entire trade lifecycle and supporting seamless custody, core banking, and portfolio management system integration as well as full trade lifecycle automation, the Wyden platform streamlines digital assets trading. Engineered by a team of trading system veterans and crypto asset experts, Wyden offers best-in-class integrated infrastructure solutions that meet the highest institutional needs. Wyden has offices in Zurich, New York, and Singapore.

To learn more visit www.wyden.io.

About BlockFills

BlockFills is a technology and cryptocurrency trading solutions firm dedicated to the provision of bespoke end-to-end solutions to participants in the cryptocurrency market worldwide. The Company has successfully built and deployed a cutting-edge multi-asset technology platform that solves major liquidity fragmentation problems in the marketplace. The platform provides price discovery, price aggregation, electronic order matching, smart order routing and trade reconciliation solutions for institutions in the digital spot, derivatives, and lending markets. In addition, BlockFills provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that simplify all aspects of the trade lifecycle for institutions in the sector.

To reach BlockFills regarding business opportunities, please email trade@blockfills.com, or for more information, please visit www.blockfills.com.

