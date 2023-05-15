Thunderbird Entertainment Appoints ACF Investment Bank to Evaluate and Assist With Strategic Alternatives

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV: TBRD, OTCQX: THBRF) (“Thunderbird” or the “Company”), a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, today announced that it has engaged ACF Investment Bank (“ACF”) as part of the Company’s strategic review process of assessing all opportunities to maximize shareholder value.

“Thunderbird has fantastic growth ahead of us and we want to continue building on this tremendous momentum,” said Jennifer Twiner McCarron, CEO and Chair of Thunderbird’s board of directors (the “Board”). “Our mission at Thunderbird is to become the next major global studio and working with ACF allows us to strategically review all options for growth and evaluate any inbound expressions of interest received by the Company.”

ACF is a global investment bank in the media and entertainment sector, having structured and led some of the most innovative deals in the industry, such as, the securitization of Syco Entertainment’s GOT Talent Franchise, the sale of The Lord of The Rings and The Hobbit Intellectual Property to Embracer Group, Shamrock Capital’s investment into Boardwalk Pictures, the sale of Critical Content to SK Global, the sale of Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones company, Broke & Bones to Netflix, the sale of Bear Grylls Ventures to Banijay, and Plimsoll Productions investment from Private Equity firm, Lloyds Development Capital. ACF is a leading, global mergers and acquisitions advisor in the Media and Entertainment industry and has completed more than 100 deals in this sector with a total deal value of more than $6 billion. ACF specializes in selling, buying, fundraising, securitization, and pre/post deal services for brands and businesses in media and entertainment.

“Canada’s benevolent environment, creative content and production values are strategically attractive for expanding TV Production groups and there has been an increased focus on Canadian content following the success of numerous new shows that have won multiple awards in recent years. Thunderbird is one of the leading players in this market and is an award-winning producer with an exceptional portfolio of productions, team and talent. The Company’s growth has put it in an incredibly strong market position, and we look forward to working with Jennifer and the team to assist with the next phase of the Company’s growth,” says Richard Gray, Managing Director, ACF Investment Bank.

Pursuant to the Cooperation Agreement between Thunderbird and Voss Capital, LLC, which is detailed in the Company’s January 19, 2023 news release, Thunderbird committed to forming an advisory committee of the Board to assess the Company’s capital allocation strategy and evaluate all opportunities to maximize value creation. Working with ACF maintains alignment with the Cooperation Agreement, while providing the Company with an important next step in support of its growth trajectory.

ABOUT THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Toronto, and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world’s leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. Thunderbird’s vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The Company develops, produces, and distributes animated, factual, and scripted content through its various content arms, including Thunderbird Kids and Family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird Unscripted (Great Pacific Media), formerly known as Thunderbird Factual, and Thunderbird Scripted. Productions under the Thunderbird umbrella include The Last Kids on Earth, Molly of Denali, Highway Thru Hell and Kim’s Convenience, among others. The Company also has a team dedicated to global distribution and consumer products. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

