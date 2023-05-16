Phoenix House Texas Honors Hill A. Feinberg at Annual Luncheon Event, Recognizing Commitment to Addiction Treatment and Community Impact

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phoenix House Texas (PHT) is pleased to express our gratitude to the sponsors and attendees of our recent luncheon event, held on Monday, May 8th at the Dallas Country Club. The event was a great success, bringing together community members to raise awareness about the critical need for substance abuse and mental health services for today's youth.

As we highlighted during the event, drug overdose deaths have become the leading cause of death for all Americans under the age of 50. The recent surge in adolescent deaths from drug overdoses, which increased by 130% in the past three years, has made PHT's work more important than ever. We remain steadfastly dedicated to providing affordable, high-quality treatment services to individuals struggling with substance abuse and co-occurring mental health issues.

The event was also an opportunity for us to honor Hill A. Feinberg with the 2023 Phoenix Forward Award, recognizing his remarkable contributions to the community and unwavering support of PHT. Through his visionary leadership, PHT is building awareness to remove the stigma surrounding individuals seeking help for substance use and mental health disorders. Drew Dutton, PHT CEO, also addressed attendees, discussing the current state of drug addiction and its impact on Texas.

The 2023 Phoenix House Texas Luncheon was made possible through the generous support of community leaders such as Connie and Denny Carreker, Kathy and Harlan Crow, The Arnold Companies, Bank of America, Renee and Hill Feinberg and Hilltop Securities. Their sponsorship helped make the event an afternoon of inspiration and education about the importance of substance abuse and mental health services in our communities.

Phoenix House Texas provides a continuum of care addressing the long-term nature of recovery through a wide range of services in substance use prevention and education programs, along with high-quality behavioral healthcare treatment for substance use disorders and related mental health conditions to teenagers who need help, regardless of their ability to pay. We are proud to represent two of only five treatment providers that take Medicaid for adolescent boys and girls in Texas with residential treatment centers located in Dallas and Austin, Texas. For more information about our programs and services, please visit our website at www.phoenixhousetx.org.