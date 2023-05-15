Ronald McDonald House New York Recognized on Crain’s New York Business’ Notable Leaders in Health Care List

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ronald McDonald House New York (RMH-NY) announced that its President and CEO Dr. Ruth C. Browne was named to Crain’s New York Business’ Notable Leaders in Health Care list. The list recognizes top health care leaders in the New York metro area for their accomplishments within the field and willingness to share their expertise with others in the industry.

RMH-NY provides critical support and services that address the social determinants of health for families battling pediatric cancer and other serious illnesses through its House on East 73rd Street in Manhattan, as well as in partnering hospitals across the five boroughs. The organization continuously innovates its programming to meet the needs of vulnerable families from New York City, across the U.S. and around the world, ensuring health equity by providing financial assistance, temporary housing, food and nutrition, education, and additional social services that are critical to a patient’s recovery and wellbeing.

“I’m honored to be recognized on Crain’s New York Business' Notable Leaders in Health Care list. This recognition is a testament to our entire organization, and I am so proud of our team for their remarkable commitment to furthering our mission each and every day,” said Dr. Browne “At Ronald McDonald House New York, we are committed to expanding our services and working with our hospital partners to ensure there is an integrated approach to treatment that will help to reduce the obstacles and health inequities that impact a family’s ability to remain focused on beating their child’s illness. We look forward to our continued work to strengthen our impact and ensure more families have access to much-needed resources and care.”

RMH-NY continues to expand its services to prioritize the public hospital system – which contains large Medicaid dependent populations – and ensure patients have access to supportive programs in addition to their treatment. Through its hospital partnerships with NYC Health + Hospitals, Hospital for Special Surgery and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell, RMH-NY offers special programs, hospitality carts with treats, family rooms, and bedside support. Since 2017, RMH-NY has opened two Family Rooms at NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County and NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst offering caregivers laundry services, food, personal items, relaxation sessions, mail delivery and more.

Throughout the year, RMH-NY provides enriching experiences and events for its families, including Miracle on 73rd Street, where Santa Claus is lifted in an FDNY firetruck bucket to greet each child in their window; the “Share the Love” wall, which is filled with uplifting messages for families during the month of February; and more. The organization’s major fundraising events contribute vital funds to support its mission, including the 29th Annual Skate with the Greats, with Lead the League Title Sponsor is RBC Capital Markets, featuring the New York Rangers’ Greats, which raised $800K, and its 30th Annual Gala in 2022, which raised $1.8M. We are also thankful for the support from our legacy partners – McDonald’s Corporation and Memorial Sloan Kettering.

To see the full Crain’s Notable Leaders in Health Care list, please visit: https://www.crainsnewyork.com/notables/introducing-2023-notable-leaders-health-care

To learn more about Ronald McDonald House New York’s Strategic Growth Plan, please visit: https://www.rmh-newyork.org/pages/strategic-growth-plan?c_src=press_fy23crains_press_release&csrc2=press_fy23crains_press_release

About Ronald McDonald House New York

RMH-NY is a proud partner of the Ronald McDonald House Charities, a worldwide network of over 383 Houses and programs. Located on East 73rd Street in New York, Ronald McDonald House New York (RMH-NY) is New York City’s House. The organization provides temporary housing for pediatric cancer patients and their families in a strong, supportive, and caring environment that encourages and nurtures the development of child-to-child and parent-to-parent support systems. RMH-NY has served more than 59,000 families throughout all five boroughs of New York City, across the U.S. and around the world, and approximately 40% of families are international. Its 11-story, 79,000 square-foot House features 95 guestrooms – including six post-transplant suites – four full guest kitchens, laundry facilities, two outdoor terraces, private libraries, a dining room, living room and more. At the House, families are welcomed with love and comfort, and lifelong friendships are formed among people who understand what it’s like to cope with such a devastating diagnosis. RMH-NY’s programs help to provide families a sense of normalcy, including wellness programs, educational tutors, music, art, transportation, activities for siblings, holiday and birthday parties, specialized support groups and more. The organization’s presence extends well beyond the confines of the House, as RMH-NY is also committed to positively impacting communities across the five boroughs. Through partnerships with 16 of the city’s leading hospitals, RMH-NY provides critical services to families with children undergoing cancer treatment at these hospitals. For more information, or to learn how to volunteer or donate, please visit www.rmh-newyork.org