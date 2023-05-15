Woolworths and First Insight Announce New Strategic Partnership

CAPE TOWN, South Africa & PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Woolworths, one of South Africa’s largest retailers, has partnered with First Insight, Inc., the world’s leading technology company transforming how retailers and brands make product investment, pricing, and marketing decisions, for its Next-Gen Retail Tech Platform. Woolworths announced today that it will use First Insight to gather zero-party, Voice of Customer data and operationalize product testing for faster and better merchandising decisions in their Womenswear division. This new strategic alignment will empower Woolworths with actionable insights to guide their product investment, pricing, and marketing decisions.

“We are excited to be a global partner of Woolworths to help them leverage insights with the goal of serving their customers better,” said Greg Petro, CEO, First Insight. “Our proven data gives retailers and brands the insight and competitive advantage they need to offer their consumer better assortments at the right price.”

First Insight uses online social engagement tools to gather real-time customer preference, pricing, and sentiment data on potential product offerings. The information is filtered through First Insight’s proprietary analytic models to determine which products present the greatest risk and opportunity.

“We are excited about our partnership with First Insight as their research and data will provide us with valuable insights, to better service our customer needs through a more targeted merchandise selection,” said Roxanne Gillan, Woolworths’ General Manager, Business Development & Innovation.

About First Insight

First Insight, the world leader in Next-Gen Experience Management (XM) for Retail, is transforming how companies make better decisions. Customers include some of the world’s leading retailers, vertically integrated brands, department stores, consumer products companies, mass merchant retailers and wholesalers. For further information, please visit www.firstinsight.com.

About Woolworths Holdings Limited

Woolworths Holdings Limited (WHL) is listed on the Johannesburg Limited Securities Exchange (JSE) with operations across the southern hemisphere.

The Group consists of three major operating divisions:

Woolworths South Africa (Woolworths or WSA) based in South Africa and operating across 10 countries in sub-Saharan Africa and;

Country Road Group (Country Road Group or CRG) based in Australia and trading in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

Woolworths Financial Services (WFS) is a joint venture between Woolworths and ABSA Group, with ABSA Group owning 50% + 1 share. The WFS board is constituted with directors from both WHL and ABSA Group, with direction on credit policy, risk and funding aspects received from ABSA and direction on customer integration from Woolworths.