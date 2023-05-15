Everbridge Expands its Partnership with Samdesk to Help Clients Drive Faster, Better Outcomes Before, During, and After a Crisis

BURLINGTON, Mass. & EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everbridge, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national Public Warning solutions, and samdesk, the leader in AI-powered crisis detection, today announced an expansion of its partnership, building on the integration of samdesk’s crisis detection feeds with Everbridge’s CEM suite of products. As a preferred partner, samdesk now integrates directly with Everbridge Visual Command Center (VCC) through a samdesk connector providing corporate security teams with comprehensive situational intelligence before, during, and after critical events.

Everbridge VCC aggregates thousands of risk intelligence feeds from weather and natural disaster data to law enforcement and crime data to traffic, maritime, and supply chain analysis, enabling enterprises to leverage a common operating picture to quickly identify critical events that may threaten life safety or cause business disruptions.

With the integration of samdesk’s AI-powered crisis event detection capabilities, Everbridge provides customers with visibility into emerging events and potential threats, extremely early in the crisis lifecycle. As a result, the earlier a threat is detected, the more options are available to the corporate security teams charged with responding to them.

The Everbridge and samdesk partnership enables organizations to proactively identify and respond to critical events, such as active shooter situations, natural disasters, supply chain disruptions, and other threats that can impact life safety and business operations. Ultimately, as a result of the partnership, customers are able to take proactive action on life-saving and operational continuity workflows within the Everbridge platform.

“Partnering with samdesk enables Everbridge users to get the earliest possible insights into developing situations, inside a platform they know and trust,” said Bryan Barney, Chief Product Officer at Everbridge. “Today, Everbridge empowers resilience for thousands of organizations through a unified, global platform that enables businesses and governments to effectively manage critical events from start to finish. With the integration of samdesk’s advanced crisis event detection capabilities into our platform, our customers are driving even faster, and thus more effective outcomes.”

The integration of samdesk’s technology into the Everbridge platform also enables customers to trigger earlier incident triage and response, reduce organizational risk blind spots, and most crucially, reduce response times. With this partnership, corporate security teams are improving employee wellness, asset protection, and brand reputation during critical events.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Everbridge, the undisputed leader in CEM software and organizational resilience,” said James A. Neufeld, CEO and founder of samdesk. “Today, every organization must invest in resilience systems and continuity teams to get ahead of constant disruption. This partnership is an incredibly powerful combination. Now organizations can get the earliest possible indicators of disruption directly inside the leading CEM platform to drive the most effective response.”

The expanded partnership stems from both companies having collaborated over the last several years – jointly helping some of the largest organizations in the world solve their real-time crisis detection and organizational resilience challenges. Today, every organization can start to take advantage of this deep integration to drive better outcomes from a single pane of glass.

About Samdesk

Samdesk is a global disruption detection platform that uses AI to proactively scan the world for anomalies that impact you and helps your organization get ahead with blazing fast real-time alerts at the earliest signs of a crisis. Our AI sifts through billions of online data points every day to spot potential disruptive events, generate early warning alerts and provide insights that help organizations quickly mobilize an effective response – well ahead of the news. Proudly headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, samdesk serves organizations across the globe from Fortune 500 companies to public sector organizations. Learn more at samdesk.io.

About Everbridge

Everbridge (Nasdaq: EVBG) empowers enterprises and government organizations to anticipate, mitigate, respond to, and recover stronger from critical events. In today’s unpredictable world, resilient organizations minimize impact to people and operations, absorb stress, and return to productivity faster when deploying critical event management (CEM) technology. Everbridge digitizes organizational resilience by combining intelligent automation with the industry’s most comprehensive risk data to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. For more information, visit https://www.everbridge.com/, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter. Everbridge… Empowering Resilience.

