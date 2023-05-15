Therapeutic Solutions International Spin-Off Res Nova Bio Partners with Cure Stat Rx to Manufacture First in Class Breast Cancer Immunotherapy Product FloraStilbene™

ELK CITY, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Therapeutic Solutions International (TSOI) spin-off Res Nova Bio announced today a collaboration with Cure Stat Rx, a premiere compounding Pharmacy in the manufacture of initiate doses of FloraStilbene™ for a planned 12 patient Phase I/II trial aimed at assessing immunomodulatory activity of the drug candidate in advanced breast cancer patients.

The Company previously announced Institutional Review Board clearance to initiate the clinical trial. As part of the collaboration, Ramesh Chigurupati, President of Cure Stat Rx has joined the Advisory Board of Res Nova.

“I am honored to partner with Chigurupati and the team at Cure Stat Rx who have second-to-none expertise in compounding and drug formulation across a range of therapeutic indications,” said Famela Ramos, President, and CEO of Res Nova Bio. “Based on our preclinical and pilot clinical data, we are confident that our proposed Phase I/II trial will support the use of FloraStilbene as an immune enhancer in general and specifically a stimulator of natural killer cell activity in advanced cancer patients.”

“I have worked with Chigurupati for many years in delivering personalized medicine to patients,” said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of Res Nova. “Having seen first-hand the potent therapeutic effects of the Res Nova immunotherapy product ValloVax, I look forward to working with Cure Stat Rx to translate FloraStilbene into the clinical domain.”

Cure Stat Rx is an accredited compounding pharmacy specializing in cancer treatments. Cure Stat Rx clinical and compounding staff is knowledgeable and well trained in immuno-oncology.

“Despite significant advances in cancer immunotherapy, many approaches do not induce responses because patients have low immune responses to begin with. By leveraging the significant body of work developed by TSOI in the area of pterostilbene and immuno-oncology, it is exciting to watch how rapidly Famela Ramos and her team are moving towards treating patients with this first in class approach,” said Timothy Dixon, President, and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International and Chairman of Res Nova Bio.

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com.