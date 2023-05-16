NTT Data Payment Services Partners With Facctum for High Performance Anti-financial Crime Technology

MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NTT Data Payment Services has chosen Facctum’s FacctViewTM screening platform to expand its anti-financial crime defenses. This new technology will support NTT Data Payments Services’ e-commerce platforms by detecting and assessing sanctions, terrorism financing and money laundering risk in consumer transactions. The deal provides NTT Data Payment Services with high-performance counter measures to the threats posed by criminals attempting to commit financial crimes.

Takeo Ueno, CEO at NTT Data Payment Services, said, "Facctum technology is a great match for the needs of our high-growth and customer-focused PSP business in India. Its addition to our anti-financial crime defenses shows our commitment to protecting customers and providing the highest standards of compliance effectiveness. This approach extends the capabilities of the business to provide continuous robust compliance whilst also improving the speed of services for customers.”

With growing volumes of digital transactions, combined with changing customer behaviors, there is an increasing concern about the potential abuse of Payment Service Providers (PSPs) through cyber-attacks. The increasing risks to which PSPs are exposed have led to increasingly stringent regulatory standards of compliance effectiveness. In response, PSPs are prioritizing investments in risk screening capabilities, not only to fulfil regulatory obligations but also to protect consumers and deter criminals.

K.K. Gupta, Founder and CEO of Facctum, comments, “The payments ecosystem is facing a growing threat from financial criminals. This is increasing the need for regulatory and compliance countermeasures. Leaders of PSPs have therefore recognized the vital importance of robust and resilient anti-financial crime technology to meet the challenges of regulatory change and ever-changing risks. I am humbled that NTT Data Payment Services has trusted Facctum technology to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of risk controls.”

FacctView is powered by innovative parallel processing technology and an extensive library of risk detection algorithms. This combination enables the rapid detection of comprehensive financial crime risks. An innovative approach to data management technology also delivers low-latency batch processing of payment transactions that are scalable to massive volumes.

NTT DATA Payment Services India is part of NTT DATA Corporation, one of the globally top 10 IT service providers, headquartered in Japan. The NTT DATA Payments division group has a significant presence across Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, and Malaysia. Amongst path breaking Payment infrastructures, NTT DATA operates CAFIS, Japan’s largest card payment processing network. The company has an annual transaction value of INR 150,000 crore and a volume of over 10 crore transactions across India. The company aids merchants to provide a seamless digital payment experience to customers, via both online and offline channels. The company caters to more than six million merchants across India in sectors such as education, government, retail, BFSI, healthcare, among others.

About NTT DATA Payment Services India Ltd.

NTT DATA Payment Services India Ltd., formerly known as Atom Technologies Ltd., is an end-to-end payment service provider offering a myriad range of payment solutions through online and offline platforms via point of sale, payment gateway, Interactive Voice Response (IVR), and mobile applications. The company offers a host of digital payment solutions tailor-made to cater to the needs of its merchants such as point of sale, online payment gateway, mobile applications, wallets, BNPL, IVR, QR codes, and white-labeled solutions. Being a veteran in the payments industry, the company services more than 6 million+ merchants and has processed more than 100 million transactions, worth INR 1.5+ Trillion, annually. Visit us at www.nttdatapay.com

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, IT modernization, and managed services. NTT DATA enables clients, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our client's long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries. Visit us at nttdata.com

About Facctum

Facctum is a risk tech company specializing in a cloud-delivered enterprise risk decisioning technology. Founded in 2021, it was created by former users and architects of financial crime compliance (FCC) technology to build solutions for agile, low-latency and highly effective screening, at massive scale. Facctum uses risk analytics technology to improve compliance effectiveness and make operations more efficient. Its SaaS-first FCC platform is based on high-performance parallel processing and fully deterministic technology. This approach results in more enhanced risk detection, increased speed to compliance and improved operational sustainability.

Facctum is headquartered in London, with operations in Dublin, Johannesburg, Pune, and Bengaluru.