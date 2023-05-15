Penn State Extends Long-Term Apparel Partnership with HanesBrands

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HanesBrands (HBI) and Penn State today announced a multi-year extension of their current apparel partnership that gives HBI exclusive rights in the mass retail channel. The global apparel company, which owns the iconic Champion and Hanes brands, has a decades-long partnership with Penn State.

Penn State joins the University of Michigan, Clemson, Auburn, N.C. State and more than two dozen other elite schools that have exclusive mass retail partnerships with HBI. The company is renowned for its world-class, in-house design expertise, manufacturing proficiency and commitment to sustainability.

“We are committed to providing Penn State, a university steeped in tradition, with quality, creative apparel that fans love,” said John Fryer, HanesBrands President of Licensed Sports Apparel. “In addition to our partnership in the mass retail channel, iconic Champion apparel will be available to Nittany Lion fans on campus and around the world.”

In addition to Champion and Hanes brands, the eco-forward Alternative Apparel brand and ComfortWash® brand are also included in the company’s collegiate apparel program. Alternative Apparel is known for its soft, stylish and sustainable products, and the ComfortWash collection features vintage-washed tees and sweats made with U.S. grown cotton.

In addition to the mass retail channel, the partnership includes collaborative retail activations marking key rivalries and events.

The partnership extension with HanesBrands, which includes apparel like tees, sweats and jackets (excluding headwear), was completed in conjunction with the university’s exclusive licensing agent, CLC.

HanesBrands

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) makes everyday apparel that is known and loved by consumers around the world for comfort, quality and value. Among the company’s iconic brands are Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the United States; Champion, an innovator at the intersection of lifestyle and athletic apparel; and Bonds, which is setting new standards for design and sustainability. HBI employs 51,000 associates in 32 countries and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality and ethical business practices. The company, a longtime leader in sustainability, launched aggressive 2030 goals to improve the lives of people, protect the planet and produce sustainable products. HBI is building on its unmatched strengths to unlock its #FullPotential and deliver long-term growth that benefits all of its stakeholders.