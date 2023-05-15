Hampton University Partners with Kaplan to Offer Students Free Comprehensive Prep for Graduate-Level Admissions and Licensing Exams

HAMPTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hampton University announced today that it will immediately begin providing all of its undergraduate students with free prep courses for graduate-level admissions exams, including the GRE®, GMAT®, LSAT®, MCAT®, DAT®, and OAT®; nurse licensing exam, the NCLEX-RN®; and teaching licensing exam, the PRAXIS®, through a new partnership with global educational services provider Kaplan.

“I really wanted us to make an impact on the student experience this year, not next year, because we recognize the total cost of attending grad school is often an obstacle that blocks the student’s view of their potential. Our partnership with Kaplan signals a commitment to encouraging students to persist and complete their education. It is one piece of the puzzle that helps create the #1 experience we want to deliver to our students,” said Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams. “This historic agreement represents our intention to work with partners that share our belief that reducing the financial burden of preparing and sitting for admissions and licensing exams widens the pathway that leads to better performance and ultimately increases marketability and earning power.”

Kaplan has prepared students for standardized tests for 85 years, and Hampton University is the newest HBCU partner for the company’s All Access initiative, joining Xavier University of Louisiana, Howard University, Delaware State University, Talladega College, Stillman College and Fisk University. Cleveland State University is also a partner and recently reported outstanding results since signing on last year. As part of Kaplan’s All Access mission, colleges and universities can help their students prepare for a variety of high-stakes admissions and licensing exams that they need to take in order to reach their ultimate professional goals.

“We are excited to bring Kaplan’s comprehensive All Access services to Hampton undergrads and work with university leaders to help them deliver a transformational educational experience. By becoming an All Access partner, Hampton University is showing its commitment to their students, seeing in them future successful leaders in a wide variety of industries, from business to law to medicine and so much more,” said James Polulach, director of institutional partnerships, Kaplan. “Many students understandably see exams as a barrier, instead of an opportunity, whether because of the price of preparation or because of how difficult the exam is. Through this partnership, we’re tearing down those barriers to make it easier for Hampton students to reach their full potential.”

