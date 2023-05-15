Collection of Fat Chance Los Angeles and Personal Favorites of Jeff Schuerholz Headline Abell Auction Co.’s Fine Art, Jewelry and Furnishings Sale on May 20-21

This vibrant painting “The Ebony Tree” (estimated value $200,000 -$300,000) by leading 20th century artist Ernie Barnes will be among the fine art, jewelry and furnishings offered at Abell Auction Co.’s highly anticipated online sale on May 20-21. An assortment of coveted items from Fat Chance Los Angeles and the personal favorites of gallery founder Jeff Schuerholz also will be highlighted. (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--An assortment of coveted items from Fat Chance Los Angeles and the personal favorites of gallery founder Jeff Schuerholz will highlight Abell Auction Co.’s fine art, jewelry and furnishings auction on May 20-21. Bidding starts at 9 a.m. PDT each day of the online sale, offering over 500 lots that promise to impress.

For decades, Fat Chance Los Angeles has curated a collection of 70 expertly crafted, original and authentic pieces of Karl Springer Designs. This includes furniture, lighting, mirrors and accessories, marking one of the largest collections of Springer to be sold. Other notable items include Florence Arnold original abstract hard edge oil paintings, Jack Boyd bronzes, Paul Evans furniture, important enamels by Jackson and Ellamarie Woolley, Tommi Parzinger pieces, an Evelyn Ackerman mosaic and a sizable sculpture by Yasuhide Kobashi. Many of these items are from the personal collection of Schuerholz and have never been offered on the secondary market.

When Schuerholz, an accomplished artist and collector, opened his first store in Los Angeles in 1978, a notable magazine editor told him he had a “fat chance” of being successful in that location. The name stayed, and he pioneered a highly successful gallery serving designers, architects, celebrities, the Hollywood film industry and private buyers for over four decades.

“Through the years, the store’s underlying theme has been modern art and furnishings,” said Schuerholz. "All along, we strived to represent the best of each decade by bringing the next wave of quality design and art to our customers. Designers and collectors have been an important part of our business, and we have shipped items to all parts of the world.”

The special two-day auction also will feature the collection of Beverly Hills award-winning designer Barbara Lockhart, punctuated by a John Vesey Louis XVI-style bureau plat, Jean-Pierre Yvaral acrylic on canvas “Progression Polychrome” and Francois Gall painting “Nu Assis.”

Other important offerings include one of the largest Ernie Barnes works to hit the auction market, “The Ebony Tree,”; Alice Baber's "Storm of the Rainbow" and Jacob Armstead Lawrence’s screen print "General Toussaint L'Ouverture." Plus, Lichtenstein and Warhol signed and numbered prints, Adolf DeMeyer photography, Claude Venard original works, Ed Ruscha signed multiples, Alexander Calder prints and tapestries, John Miro numbered prints and a large collection of Picasso Madoura pottery.

An amazing collection of Illya Hendrix and Thomas Allardyce furniture and other 19th and late 18th century antiques also will highlight the sale. The jewelry selection is equally impressive, featuring prominent collections such as a 10.65 carat fancy yellow diamond ring, vintage cocktail rings, tennis bracelets and brooches.

“This promises to be one of the most exciting events of the year, offering one-of-a-kind items that private buyers and collectors cannot find anywhere else,” said Abell Auction Co. Vice President Todd Schireson. “This is truly an opportunity to own a piece of history.”

An auction preview will be held on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Abell gallery, 2613 Yates Ave. in Los Angeles, starting May 8. Visit www.abell.com for a complete catalog or call 323.724.8102 for more information. Buyers may register for the sale and bid online at www.abell.com, LiveAuctioneers.com or Invaluable.com.