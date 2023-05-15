Calm Waters AI Announces Partnership with OrthoCarolina

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calm Waters AI, an autonomous Evaluation & Management (E/M) coding solution for providers, announced that it has finalized an agreement with OrthoCarolina, a large and nationally prominent orthopedic practice group.

The Calm Waters AI software solution is designed to bring speed, order, compliance, and standardization to the process of E/M coding for physician practices and other provider organizations.

“We are thrilled to partner with such a respected and leading-edge group as OrthoCarolina in implementing this AI-powered solution,” said Joe Ferro, President of Calm Waters AI. “Calm Waters AI reads charts consistently and accurately and levels them in milliseconds. As a result, providers can reduce audit risk while freeing up more time to care for patients.”

”We are excited about implementing this breakthrough technology solution across our organization,” said Bruce Cohen, M.D., CEO of OrthoCarolina. “We believe that Calm Waters AI will deliver a significant return on our investment by enabling us to receive reimbursement for more of the time our physicians spend caring for patients and by improving the accuracy of our E/M coding.”

The Calm Waters AI application, Calm EM, is available for download on the Epic Connection Hub and athenaHealth® Marketplace.

About Calm Waters AI

Calm Waters AI, a subsidiary of Montecito Medical, simplifies and expedites the E/M coding process by leveraging AI technology. Calm Waters AI is part of a platform of solutions offered by Montecito Medical that enable providers to increase revenue, decrease costs and build wealth. Learn more about Calm Waters AI at www.calmwatersai.com. Learn more about Montecito Medical at www.montecitomac.com.

About OrthoCarolina

OrthoCarolina is one of the nation’s leading, independent academic orthopedics practices serving the Southeast since 1922. Physician-owned and led, OrthoCarolina provides comprehensive musculoskeletal care, including operative and non-operative care, diagnostic imaging, and rehabilitative therapy. Widely known for musculoskeletal research and training, OrthoCarolina physicians have specialized expertise in foot and ankle, hip and knee, shoulder and elbow, spine, sports medicine, hand, pediatric orthopedics, and physical medicine and rehabilitation. Over 300 OrthoCarolina providers annually see more than one million patient visits across North and South Carolina.

Epic is a trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.