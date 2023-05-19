Nomi Health Providing Naloxone, Pharmacy Discount Cards and Overdose Education at Spanish Fork Community Health & Wellness Fair

OREM, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nomi Health, the direct healthcare company making it easier than ever to access the highest quality affordable care across the U.S, will be participating at the Spanish Fork Community Health & Wellness Fair, Saturday May 20th providing education on opioid overdose for everyone as well as providing Naloxone to those who qualify.

The Community Health & Wellness Fair is in partnership with a Utah League of Cities and Towns Active & Healthy Communities grant awarded to Spanish Fork City with the goal to decrease the chronic disease prevalence within the community and improve the health of the community.

When:

Saturday, May 20 from 9:00am MT - 11:00am MT

What:

At this free event, Nomi Health will be providing the following services:

Pharmacy - Discount Cards (printed and distributed during the fair)

Naloxone will be available (one per qualifying family)

Educational information on overdose and Naloxone distribution

Kids zone; Cone ring toss game for kids/families to participate in Free giveaways including t-shirts, hats, notebooks and pens



Where:

Sports Park

295 W. Volunteer Dr. (950 S.)

Spanish Fork, UT 84660

Cost:

Free!

The Fair brings together organizations providing local citizens programs, activities, educational material, and other resources in various aspects of Health & Wellness including: fitness, nutrition, mental health and social health. The event will kick off with a 2.5k Family Fun Run/Walk with additional activities and health resources provided throughout the event.

About Nomi Health

Nomi Health is a nationwide healthcare programs and payments company rebuilding the U.S. healthcare system to run at half the cost. Employers, governments, and other buyers of care use the company's end-to-end platform of solutions - including payments, pharmacy, and an open network - to remove the complexity and cost of traditional healthcare.

Nomi Health manages $150 billion+ in healthcare spend, analyzes more than $500 million in employer healthcare claims, has 3,000+ customers, and has delivered care to 12 million+ individuals.

Based in Orem, Utah, Nomi Health is led by an experienced, cross-functional team with clinical, healthcare, technology, and fintech backgrounds. Learn more at www.nomihealth.com.