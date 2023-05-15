Generational Equity Advises Wellspring Case Management in its Sale to Private Investors

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Wellspring Case Management, Inc. to Will Owen and Dane Fossee of Grosse Pointe, Michigan. The transaction closed May 2, 2023.

Wellspring Case Management, Inc. (WCMI), located in Plymouth, Michigan, and founded in 2003, provides case management advocacy to people injured in car or motorcycle accidents. The Company helps injured clients access and manage appropriate medical care.

WCMI has over 25 Case Managers from a variety of disciplines and backgrounds including:

- Nursing

- Speech-Language Pathology

- Respiratory Therapy

- Social Work

- Occupational Therapy

- Health and Wellness

Each Case Manager continues the tradition of providing caring patient advocacy so that the Company’s clients and their loved ones can return as closely as possible to the life they knew before the accident.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss, Joe Hige, a Generational Group Authorized Affiliate, with the support of Vice President, M&A, Lance Thomasson successfully closed the deal. Executive Managing Director, Bill Kushnir established the initial relationship with WCMI.

