Evenflo® Launches the Pivot® Suite Modular Travel System with LiteMax™ Infant Car Seat

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evenflo, designer, manufacturer and marketer of infant and children’s products, today announced Pivot® Suite Modular Travel System with LiteMax™ Infant Car Seat, an exciting new addition to the versatile line of Pivot® travel solutions.

From the makers of the #1 Selling Travel System in the U.S.,* the Evenflo Pivot Suite Travel System is bound to be a new family favorite. Pivot® Suite folds in two directions, parent-facing or forward-facing, and offers a total of six modes of use, including infant car seat mode, lay-flat carriage mode and toddler seat mode. It’s designed to grow with families in comfort and style, featuring a spacious toddler seat that folds in half for a more compact stow, and grows with children up to 45 inches tall.

“We designed Pivot Suite with high-quality touches and innovative features to make life easier for today’s parents,” said Kelly Chamberlin, Director of Product Management at Evenflo. “With the ability to fold in forward or rear-facing mode, seamless transitions from infant to toddler seats, and mesh side panels to provide little ones with comfort and a view of the world around them, this product offers style, safety and convenience.”

In addition to six modes of use, parents will also love:

Rear suspension and cruiser tires for a smooth ride on all surfaces

A built-in seat swap adapter that allows for fast transitions from infant car seat to toddler seat –without any extra tools or adapters

Large storage basket, as well as the ability to add accessories including a rider board and child snack tray, sold separately

“Pivot Suite is the ideal pairing of the style and convenience today’s parents are looking for in a system they can confidently travel with for years to come,” said Dave Taylor, CEO of Evenflo. “The Pivot family of products continuously delivers on what parents need most. The Pivot Suite™ is the perfect addition to the product line.”

In addition to the Pivot Suite, Evenflo’s Pivot line of travel systems includes the Pivot® Modular Travel System, Pivot Xpand™ Modular Travel System, and the Pivot Vizor™ Travel System released in 2022. Each addresses parents’ unique needs and considerations for their children, from versatility to privacy and accommodating growing families.

The Evenflo Pivot Suite Travel System with LiteMax Infant Car Seat is available online at evenflo.com and Babylist.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com. Available in Devon Gray and Dunloe Black fashions, with a MSRP of $449.99.

To learn more about Evenflo and the company’s line of safe, smart and innovative products visit www.evenflo.com or follow the company on Instagram @evenflobaby.

*Source: NPD Data

About Evenflo

Evenflo Company, Inc. is a leading innovator, manufacturer and marketer of baby and children’s products. Founded 100 years ago, the company is committed to meeting the needs of a new generation of parents who appreciate leading-edge security, smart design and technology, and everyday comfort and convenience. Its vast product portfolio includes on-the-go products, such as car seats, strollers, and push/pull wagons, as well as in-home gear such as highchairs, safety gates, and ExerSaucer. The company is the top supplier of baby and children’s products to leading retailers such as Walmart, Target, buybuy BABY and Amazon. Evenflo is a wholly owned subsidiary of Goodbaby International Holdings Limited.