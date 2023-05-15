Enumerate Launches as a Vertically Focused SaaS Accounting and Payments Leader After Prior Growth Equity Investment from Great Hill Partners

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enumerate (the “Company”), the leading provider of software and payment solutions to communities, homeowners associations (“HOAs”) and other vertical markets, today announced its rebrand after a previous growth equity investment from Great Hill Partners, a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, disruptive companies. The Company’s core products, TOPS Software (accounting) and Nabr Network (engagement), will operate under the new name Enumerate moving forward. Enumerate will be led by Charlie Piper, a software industry veteran and former Great Hill portfolio company executive. Great Hill invested growth capital into Enumerate’s predecessor company, TOPS Software, in July 2021 and executed the acquisition of Nabr Network in February 2022.

Enumerate’s technology will bring together the best in accounting, operations, payments, resident engagement, and financial services in one easy-to-use and integrated platform. The investment from Great Hill will enable Enumerate to accelerate its growth plans and further enhance its product roadmap to better serve customers.

“We are thrilled to partner with Great Hill as we embark on the next phase of our growth journey as a newly-launched company,” said Mr. Piper. “Combining the collective 70+ years of industry and product knowledge that we bring together, Enumerate is well-positioned to continue innovating on behalf of our customers. Furthermore, Great Hill’s deep experience scaling technology businesses will be invaluable to our transformation as we bring new solutions to market to deliver even greater value for our customers.”

“In fragmented markets poorly served by point solutions, we believe Enumerate is uniquely positioned as the accounting system of record to deliver an integrated payments and software offering. Opportunities exist on both sides of the accounting ledger, accounts receivable (money in) and accounts payable (money out). We look forward to providing the support and resources required to capitalize on this large and under-penetrated opportunity across our core markets,” said Joe Germanese, Principal at Great Hill.

Since its inception, Great Hill has developed a deep track record in the payments and software sectors with over 20 investments in the category. In addition to Enumerate, Great Hill Partners’ portfolio includes One Inc, Versapay, Paytronix, Vanco, NMI, BlueSnap, and more. Prior investments include Affinipay, Accelerated Payment Technologies, BillMatrix, ChromeRiver, MineralTree, and PayChoice, among others.

To learn more about Enumerate and its software, services, and mission as well as access informational resources, visit its newly launched website: goenumerate.com.

About Enumerate

Enumerate is the leading provider of community association management software and payments solutions that reduce administrative tasks by over 75% for property management companies and self-managed associations. With tens of thousands of communities and millions of homes managed, Enumerate empowers community association management organizations by digitizing and optimizing their accounting processes, operational workflows, AR & AP payments, and resident engagement. As a result, they can scale business and community growth and operations, improve homeowner and board satisfaction, maximize ROI, and transform the financial reconciliation processes. Enumerate exists to make community management easier. Want to see how? Learn more at www.goenumerate.com.

About Great Hill Partners

Founded in 1998, Great Hill Partners is a private equity firm targeting investments of $100 million to $500 million in high-growth companies across the software, digital commerce, financial technology, healthcare, and digital infrastructure sectors. With offices in Boston and London, Great Hill has raised over $12 billion of commitments and invested in more than 95 companies, establishing an extensive track record of building long-term partnerships with entrepreneurs and providing flexible resources to help middle-market companies scale. Great Hill has been recognized for its industry leadership, being ranked #3 in the 2022 HEC Paris-Dow Jones Mid-Market Buyout Performance Ranking, which evaluated fund performance of 563 leading private equity firms between 2009-2018. For more information, including a list of all Great Hill investments, visit www.greathillpartners.com.