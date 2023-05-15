Applebee’s Fan-Favorite 2 for $25 with Steak Makes a Perfect Date Night Match!

GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Applebee’s favorite two person pairing, the 2 for $25 deal, just got better. Guests can now enjoy a 6 oz. Top Sirloin for one - or both - of their entrée selections, paired with an appetizer or two side salads for only $25!* Grab your friends, family, or S.O. and choose from a special menu that includes two full-size entrées and a choice of one appetizer, or two side salads, for dine-in, To Go and Delivery.

Whether celebrating date night or going out with friends or family, Applebee’s 2 for $25 deal is an unbeatable value that provides delectable dishes, including a delicious USDA Select 6 oz. Top Sirloin cooked to perfection and served hot off the grill!

In addition to the 6 oz. Top Sirloin (only available for a limited time), 2 for $25 entrée items include the Fiesta Lime Chicken and the Classic Cheeseburger, among others. Paired to perfection with popular appetizers, guests can enjoy Applebee’s fan-favorite Boneless Wings, Mozzarella Sticks, or Spinach & Artichoke Dip! Or enjoy two side salads in place of an appetizer!

“Date Night just got bigger and better at Applebee’s! We know how much our guests love our ongoing 2 for $25 menu, and now with a 6 oz. Top Sirloin available for a limited time, guests can enjoy the best of the best – for the same great price,” said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer, Applebee’s. “Whether dining in-restaurant or ordering To Go, we always want to give Applebee’s fans the best deals possible, and this one is unmatched.”

To find your local restaurant to dine in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google).

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer!

*Limited time. Price, participation and selection may vary. Tax and gratuity excluded.

About Applebee's®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s franchise operations consisted of 1,673 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of May 3, 2023. This number does not include two domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and 12 Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

Follow us:

Instagram: @applebees

Twitter: @applebees

Facebook: www.facebook.com/applebees