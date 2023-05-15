Glow and BuySellAds Launch Co-Registration Program for Women's Health & New Parent Audiences

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glow, the largest online community for Women's Health, and BuySellAds, a digital advertising platform, have announced a new Co-Registration Program designed to provide advertisers with high-quality leads and secure opted-in user data directly to their CRM.

The Co-Registration Program provides performance-driven advertising towards Glow's audience of 24+ million users ages 16 to 40. According to Glow, 15% of the US Pregnancy & Newborn Market uses Glow Apps, making the program an ideal way for advertisers to connect with new parents.

" We're excited to partner with BuySellAds to offer this new opportunity for advertisers to connect with our hyper-engaged users," said Mike Huang, CEO of Glow. " The Co-Registration Program is a top priority for us this year, and we're dedicated to helping brands capture new users in innovative and effective ways."

Advertisers are using unique offers to maximize user engagement and lead capture. Successful Co-Registration programs to date have helped advertisers strengthen re-engagement campaigns, inform lookalike audiences, expand social retargeting pools, and even mail product samples directly to interested users.

" Brands are constantly seeking new ways to break through with consumers at the point of market entry," said Jackie Felber, Head of Sales at BuySellAds. " We're thrilled to work with Glow to provide brands with more tangible results through the new Co-Registration Program."

The program is now available across Glow's suite of apps (Nurture, Baby, Glow, and Eve), and brands interested in participating can contact Jackie Felber at jackie@buysellads.com to learn more.

About Glow

Glow is a leader in women’s health & parenting mobile apps. Our health-tracking products illuminate health through data and empower people with new information about their bodies. Glow tackles the taboo topics of menstruation, sex, fertility, pregnancy, parenthood, and beyond, harnessing our powerful ability to crunch vast amounts of data to investigate the science behind these life stages. For more information, visit glowing.com.

About BuySellAds

BuySellAds is a contextual advertising platform that connects great brands with great publishers and vice-versa. Our tools and services help advertisers source opportunities from multiple publishers and easily reach their target audience. For publishers, BuySellAds helps monetize their websites, newsletters, and podcasts more efficiently. Learn more at buysellads.com.