Halle Capital-Backed True Environmental Announces Partnership with Matrix New World

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Matrix New World (“Matrix”), a leading provider of environmental consulting, engineering, and infrastructure solutions, today announced that it has partnered with True Environmental (“True"), a platform focused on collaborating with founder and employee-owned consulting and engineering firms to help provide capital solutions to accelerate growth and liquidity events for ownership transition. The partnership advances True’s mission of building a platform to partner with and grow businesses in the environmental consulting and engineering industry.

Jayne Warne, Founder and President of Matrix New World, commented, "This partnership is a significant milestone in Matrix New World's continued evolution, supporting our vision of investing in our talented and dedicated people to better serve our clients. In True Environmental, we have found a group that shares our values, respects our culture, and is committed to supporting our growth. The infusion of expertise from True Environmental’s leadership team and the talented staff of Matrix will enhance our position as a preferred employer for innovative planners, engineers, and scientists."

"Matrix New World has built a terrific company centered on deep employee engagement and exceptional client service. We look forward to working with Jayne and the Matrix team to continue delivering best-in-class solutions to solve their clients’ complex environmental, infrastructure, and energy challenges," said Jim Stamatis, CEO of True Environmental.

"We could not be more excited to partner with Jayne and the Matrix leadership team to create the foundation upon which to build a world-class environmental, engineering, and infrastructure consulting firm. In addition, we are fortunate to have assembled a very experienced management team at True Environmental, who will be great thought partners in helping the Matrix team achieve their long-term goals," said Jay Abramson, Senior Partner at Halle Capital.

About Halle Capital

Halle Capital is a lower-middle market, growth-oriented private equity firm based in New York. Halle leverages the experience and network of its professionals to pursue investment opportunities in healthcare services and business/consumer services. The firm partners with experienced management teams to build businesses in highly fragmented markets with durable secular tailwinds.

About True Environmental

True Environmental ("True"), backed by Halle Capital, is a platform focused on building a consulting and engineering organization for environmental end markets. True Environmental is led by Jim Stamatis, former CEO of Louis Berger and 30+ year industry veteran. True seeks to partner with founder and employee-owned consulting and engineering firms to help provide capital solutions to accelerate growth and liquidity events for ownership transition.

About Matrix New World

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in New Jersey, Matrix New World is a diversified environmental consulting and engineering firm. The company provides regulatory permitting, ecology / natural resource studies, coastal resiliency planning, geotechnical engineering, surveying, and other civil engineering services to customers across a variety of end markets. The company has offices in New Jersey, Louisiana, and Arizona, with 220+ employees nationwide.