HyperX in Collaboration with Influencer Valkyrae Announces Third HX3D Personalized Keycap

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced the HyperX x Valkyrae Limited Edition Keycap – Mika the Shiba will be available starting Friday, May 19. As the third HX3D personalized keycap drop, the HyperX x Valkyrae Limited Edition Keycap features a unique and adorable design inspired by Valkyrae's furry friend Mika. As a must-have for gamers and fans of Valkyrae and Shiba Inu dogs alike, this personalized keycap demonstrates HyperX’s continued commitment to innovation and collaboration within the gaming community.

As the inspiration behind the HyperX x Valkyrae Limited Edition Keycap, Mika the Shiba Inu is now a fun keyboard accent or collectable and forever keepsake. Involved in every step of the design process and showcasing her personal touch, Valkyrae worked closely with the HyperX team to create the keycap to be included in the HyperX HX3D collection. The keycap features Mika holding a dagger in his mouth symbolizing Valkyrae’s love for swords and a red collar – a nod to 100 Thieves.

“I loved bringing Mika to life as a 3D keycap with HyperX,” said Valkyrae, HyperX ambassador and influencer. " I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve created.”

Collaborating with game developers, esports teams, content creators, influencers, and internal creative teams, HyperX plans to continue to deliver fan-friendly 3D personalized products that can be used while gaming or collected as keepsakes or cherished collectibles. HX3D 3D printed products are produced on HP Inc. 3D printers as part of the growing cooperation with HP Inc., leveraging their experience and bringing synergy, innovation and color printing skills to gaming. HyperX’s personalization products are manufactured using re-used powder nylon.

The HyperX x Valkyrae Limited Edition Keycap – Mika the Shiba – will be available in the U.S. only through HyperX.com starting Friday, May 19, at 9 a.m. PDT at Hyperx.com for 48 hours or until supplies last. The price for this keycap is $19.99. Be sure to catch Valkyrae’s “best friend” before Mika is gone. Once the HyperX limited edition keycaps are sold out, they won’t be available again. For more information, please visit the HX3D product page.

Pricing from HyperX.com is subject to change without notice. Retailers’ pricing may vary.

