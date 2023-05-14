FOX News Books to Release “Unbroken Bonds of Battle” by Retired Staff Sergeant Johnny Joey Jones on June 27th

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FOX News Books, FOX News Media’s publishing imprint, will release its seventh title on Tuesday, June 27th, “Unbroken Bonds of Battle,” by FOX News Channel (FNC) contributor, FOX Nation host and combat veteran Johnny Joey Jones. The book follows the Modern Warriors franchise debut title “Modern Warriors: Real Stories from Real Heroes” authored by FOX & Friends Weekend co-host and veteran Pete Hegseth, which was a New York Times bestseller.

In commenting on the announcement, Jones remarked, “For years people have asked me to write a book about ‘my story.’ However, I’ve always known all along that the most important part of my story is the amazing collection of people and warriors who’ve become a part of my life. Each of them with inspiring and heroic stories of their own. It’s fitting that my first book is a telling of their stories, how they’ve affected my life and how their experience in serving this country shows the need for bonds on and beyond the battlefield. Unbroken Bonds is a book for, by and about patriotic Americans and what it truly means to be your brothers’ keeper.”

“Unbroken Bonds of Battle” marks the second installment of the growing Modern Warriors franchise, which spotlights those who have dedicated their lives to protecting the freedoms and the people of the United States of America. Staff Sergeant Jones served eight years in the Marine Corps with tours in Iraq and Afghanistan before an IED ended his career as a bomb technician, forever changing his life. Through the support of his brothers and sisters in arms, he began the arduous recovery and has since dedicated himself to paying it forward, working on behalf and with veterans for more than a decade. Featuring unfiltered and authentic conversations from across all branches of the military, Jones honors the true American heroes that not only defend this great nation, but protect their fellow warriors. With powerful lessons woven throughout these personal oral histories, along with a scrapbook of candid photos and an exploration of life, loss and even hunting, “Unbroken Bonds of Battle” will serve as a patriotic tribute to the tightknit community bonds built upon of faith, family and service.

Since the installment of FOX News Books, the publishing imprint has sold nearly 2 million copies, with each title placing on numerous national bestseller lists. The imprint launched in November 2020 with Hegseth’s “Modern Warriors: Real Stories from Real Heroes,” followed by Shannon Bream’s “The Women of the Bible Speak” (March 2021), “All American Christmas” by Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy (November 2021), “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak” (March 2022), “Faith Still Move Mountains” by Harris Faulkner (October 2022) and most recently, “The Love Stories of the Bible Speak” (March 2023). Notably, every single FOX News Books title has made the New York Times bestsellers list, with Bream’s highly successful biblical “Speak” series, selling more than 1 million copies since launching in March 2021.

A FOX News Media contributor since 2019, Jones provides military and political analysis across all platforms including FOX News Channel, FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Audio and FOX Nation. He frequently serves as a co-host for FNC’s weekend programming, including The Big Saturday and The Big Sunday Show, as well as a substitute hosts across daytime and primetime programming. On FOX Nation, Jones has hosted several programs, including FOX Nation Outdoors, USA Ink, and Alive Day, a documentary dedicated to the harrowing day of his tragic accident and celebration of the life he was given after the explosion.

