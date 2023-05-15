LuxUrban Hotels Signs Master Lease Agreement to Operate Luxury Hotel in New York City Adding 204 Units to Property Portfolio

MIAMI--()--LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (Nasdaq: LUXH) (or “the Company”), which utilizes an asset-light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in these properties in key major metropolitan cities, announced today that it has signed a 25-year Master Lease Agreement (MLA), inclusive of two five-year options, to operate Hotel 57 in midtown Manhattan (“Hotel 57”). The Company expects to commence operations at Hotel 57 during the current second quarter of 2023.

Hotel 57, which will operate under the “LuxUrban Ultra” brand, is a four-star, 204-unit property housed in an historic building on 57th Street in midtown Manhattan. Hotel 57 offers quiet accommodations and upscale amenities in one of the most desirable locations in New York City, providing easy access to the world-famous shops of 5th Avenue, Central Park, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, and Rockefeller Center.

“This latest property will be among the finest in our portfolio,” said Brian Ferdinand, Chairman and CEO of LuxUrban Hotels. “Hotel 57 will join our previously announced planned opening of the Condor Hotel in Brooklyn on or about July 1 and result in LuxUrban operating eight hotels in New York City. This growth is coming at an opportune time, as business and leisure travel in New York City is on the rise and approaching pre-pandemic levels of tourism.”

Updated Property Summary

As of March 31, 2023, we leased 12 properties with 1,034 units available for rent. As of May 15, 2023, we leased 20 properties with 1,807 units and our portfolio is as follows:

Property

 

# of
Units

 

 

Property
Type

 

Lease
Term

 

 

Lease
Remaining
at 3/31/23
(years)

 

 

Extension
Option (remaining
at
3/31/23)

 

 

Annual
Escalation

 

 

Date
Commenced

 

1200 O: 1200 Ocean Dr Miami Beach, FL 33139

 

24

 

 

Entire building, licensed for hotel like Rentals

 

10-year

 

 

3.8

 

 

None

 

 

3

%

 

 

12/31/2016

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Blakely: 136 W 55th St, New York, NY 10105(1)

 

117

 

 

Licensed hotel

 

15-year

 

 

13.6

 

 

10-year

 

 

3

%

 

 

11/1/2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Herald: 71 W 35th St, New York, NY 10001

 

168

 

 

Licensed hotel

 

15-year

 

 

14.2

 

 

None

 

 

3

%

 

 

6/2/2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Variety: 1700 Alton Rd Miami Beach, FL 33139

 

68

 

 

Licensed hotel

 

5.5-year

 

 

3.5

 

 

None

 

 

3

%

 

 

3/26/2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impala / Flora: 1228 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

 

48

 

 

Licensed hotel

 

5-year

 

 

3.5

 

 

10-year

 

 

3

%

 

 

10/1/2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Astor: 956 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

 

42

 

 

Licensed hotel

 

5-year

 

 

4.0

 

 

5-year

 

 

4

%

 

 

4/15//2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Georgetown: 1000 29th St NW, Washington, DC 20007

 

79

 

 

Licensed hotel

 

10-year

 

 

9.3

 

 

10-year

 

 

3

%

 

 

8/1/2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lafayette: 600 St Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130

 

60

 

 

Licensed hotel

 

19.4-year

 

 

19.0

 

 

None

 

 

2

%

 

 

11/1/2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Woodley: 2869 28th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008

 

16

 

 

Licensed hotel

 

10-year

 

 

9.5

 

 

10-year

 

 

2.5

%

 

 

9/1/2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Washington: 8 Albany Street, New York, NY 10006

 

217

 

 

Licensed hotel

 

15.2-year

 

 

14.9

 

 

None

 

 

2

%

 

 

9/20/2022

 

Townhouse: 150 20th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139

 

70

 

 

Licensed hotel

 

11.2-year

 

 

11.1

 

 

10-year

 

 

3

%

 

 

3/1/2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tuscany: 120 E 39th Street, New York, NY 10016

 

125

 

 

Licensed hotel

 

15.0-year

 

 

14.8

 

 

10-year

 

 

2

%

 

 

1/1/2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted
Avg.

 

 

Weighted
Avg.

 

 

Weighted
Avg.

(1)

 

Weighted
Avg.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subtotal Operating Units as of 3/31/2023(2)

 

1,034

 

 

 

 

13.0

 

 

12.1

 

 

16.7

 

 

2.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

O Hotel: 819 South Flower Street, Los Angeles, CA 90017

 

68

 

 

Licensed hotel

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bogart: 101 Bogart Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206

 

65

 

 

Licensed hotel

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Be Home: 741 8th Avenue, New York, NY 10036

 

44

 

 

Licensed hotel

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trinity: 741 8th 851 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90017

 

179

 

 

Licensed hotel

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Condor: 56 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205

 

35

 

 

Licensed hotel

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hotel 57: 130 East 57th Street, New York, NY 10022

 

204

 

 

Licensed hotel

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hanbee Hotel: 231 Grand St, New York, NY 10013

 

101

 

 

Licensed hotel

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MB Hotel: 63 Chrystie St, New York, NY 10002

 

77

 

 

Licensed hotel

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Under lease

 

1,807

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Averages are weighted by unit count.

(2)

The average remaining term on our properties, as of March 31, 2023, was 12.1 years, and inclusive of extension options was 16.7 years.

Our units by location as of May 15, 2023 are as follows:

Location

 

Miami Beach

 

 

New York

 

 

NOLA

 

 

DC

 

 

LA

 

 

Total

 

Units

 

252

 

 

627

 

 

 

60

 

 

 

95

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,034

 

Properties at March 31, 2023

 

5

 

 

4

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Properties added after March 31, 2023

 

Units

 

-

 

 

526

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

247

 

 

 

773

 

Properties

 

-

 

 

6

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Units

 

252

 

 

1,153

 

 

 

60

 

 

 

95

 

 

 

247

 

 

 

1,807

 

Properties

 

5

 

 

10

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

20

 

LuxUrban Hotels Inc.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases to business and vacation travelers through the company’s online portal and third-party sales and distribution channels. The company currently manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington D.C., Miami Beach, New Orleans and Los Angeles. As of March 31, 2023, the company has 1,034 hotel rooms available for rent and seeks to rapidly build its portfolio on favorable economics through the acquisition of additional accommodations that were dislocated or are underutilized as a result of the pandemic and current economic conditions. In late 2021, the company commenced the process of winding down its legacy business of leasing and re-leasing multifamily residential units, as it pivoted toward its new strategy of leasing hotels. This transition has been substantially completed.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the anticipated success of the transactions contemplated by this press release, ability to commence operations on the terms and timing that the Company expects, expectations regarding New York City visitor growth, expectations regarding future leasing activity, expected units operational, and the Company’s ability to commercialize efficiently and profitably the properties it leases and will lease in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our public filings with the SEC, including in Item 1A of our 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". Forward-looking information may relate to anticipated events or results including, but not limited to business strategy, leasing terms, high-level occupancy rates, and sales and growth plans. The financial projections provided herein are based on certain assumptions and existing and anticipated market, travel and public health conditions, all of which may change. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Contacts

LuxUrban Hotels Inc.
Shanoop Kothari
President & Chief Financial Officer
shanoop@luxurbanhotels.com

The Equity Group Inc.
Devin Sullivan, Managing Director
dsullivan@equityny.com

