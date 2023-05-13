Coty Introduces Orveda Serum and Infiniment Coty Paris Fragrance as the Company Charts a New Course at Gala Event in Cannes

CANNES, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY), one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, skin and body care, announces the launch of an innovative new serum by ultra-premium skincare line Orveda and Infiniment Coty Paris, the Company’s most ambitious fragrance project to date.

On the eve of the Cannes Film Festival, at a gala launch event held at the renowned Villa Botanica attended by celebrities and beauty editors from around the world, Coty unveiled “Coty Protopia,” its vision for empowering bold and creative expressions of beauty. Rooted in Coty’s deep industry heritage, Coty Protopia represents a new approach to power beauty through cutting-edge innovation and science, underpinned by the Company’s commitment to sustainability and new art.

“At Coty, we firmly believe that no one can control or dictate what is, or is not, beautiful. The future of beauty we strive to create is one anchored in a deep respect for, and commitment to, infinite expressions of individual beauty and experiences,” said Sue Y. Nabi, Chief Executive Officer of Coty. “This ethos is embodied in our latest innovations, Orveda’s new Omnipotent Concentrate serum, which I believe is perhaps the most potent serum of all time. Infiniment Coty Paris, our most ambitious fragrance project to date, aims to usher in a new era for fragrances and perfumery, representing to fragrance what Orveda is to skincare.”

In her opening speech at the launch event, Sue Y. Nabi also celebrated Coty’s 30-year partnership with DKMS, one of the most significant non-profit organizations in the fight against blood cancer, as well as the largest stem cell donor center worldwide. Katharina Harf, DKMS global Chairman, spoke of the organization’s mission and ethos before sharing a moving film highlighting some of its critical projects and lifesaving initiatives, thanks in part to the support of Coty.

As part of the event to launch Orveda’s Omnipotent Concentrate serum and Infiniment Coty Paris, over 100 VIP guests were able to sample a selection of Orveda’s products and hear from the scientific and creative teams behind these two new innovations. Singer-songwriter LP also gave a special performance before guests enjoyed dinners that were specially curated by multi- Michelin starred chef Dominique Crenn.

Orveda

Founded in 2014, Orveda is a pioneer renowned for accelerating the microbiome and prebiotics science in skincare, with all products being vegan, sustainably-minded, and genderless.

“As part of our continued quest to power beauty with cutting-edge science, Orveda has created OmniPotent Concentrate, a new serum that sits at the crossroads of scientific innovation in the areas of microbiome and cellular longevity,” said Orveda CEO Nicolas Vu. “OmniPotent Concentrate has shown very strong clinical results and is expected to further cement Orveda’s leading position at the nexus of innovation, beauty, and wellness.”

Further highlighting the unique relationship between art, science, and sustainability, Orveda also announced a collaboration with the Azzedine Alaïa Foundation to sponsor aspiring fashion designers from across Africa and Asia. Established in 2007 by the iconic designer Azzedine Alaïa, the Azzedine Alaïa Foundation is committed to preserving and celebrating diverse works across the disciplines of art, fashion, and design. Coty’s collaboration with the Foundation will serve to disrupt mainstream, obsolete expressions of beauty on the global stage, and provide a new arena for underrepresented contemporary creatives to explore and unleash their unique perceptions of beauty.

Infiniment Coty Paris

Over nearly 120 years, Coty has evolved to become a leader in the fragrance industry, anchored by deep industry expertise, leading IP, as well as an iconic portfolio of signature fragrance brands. Further building on this position, Coty is pleased to unveil “Infiniment Coty Paris,” its most ambitious and most premium fragrance project to date.

Harnessing over a century of experience and some of the most creative talents in beauty, Infiniment Coty Paris will be to fragrance what Orveda is to skincare: a leading pioneer in the industry. The collection will ultimately include a range of fourteen diverse scents. It is expected to be launched globally in 2024 and is the first fragrance with patents pending for both the formulation and the packaging.

“Infiniment Coty Paris is a creation that marks a natural progression for the company, fusing beauty, science, and art,” said Nabi. “Today’s announcement is a small teaser of all that is to come in the coming months, when we unveil the full extent of this exciting project to consumers across the globe.”

In celebrating wide-ranging forms of modern beauty, Infiniment Coty Paris has partnered with the 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair to showcase innovative works from artists across Africa. 1-54 is the first and only international art fair dedicated to highlighting contemporary art from Africa and its diaspora. Two of the works selected as part of the collaboration were displayed at the event at Villa Botanica.

