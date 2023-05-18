Powerhouse Pioneers Inclusion with Women-Led Executive Team

CROWLEY, TEXAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Powerhouse, a national multi-site facilities maintenance, rollout and exterior services provider, has achieved a milestone in the commercial infrastructure management industry with its women-led executive team. Challenging the norm in a male-dominated industry, the Powerhouse executive team reflects the company’s early recognition of the integral role of women in leadership before diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) became a standard HR practice.

“We never intended to be disruptive, but in hindsight, building our executive team by prioritizing leadership traits over tradition was a sound strategy that continues to deliver outstanding ROI,” said Powerhouse CEO Robert Blake. “We are especially proud to recognize four standout women leaders who have moved up in the ranks of our industry due to their business acumen, industry expertise and strong interpersonal skills. Amber Alvarez, Michelle Egan, Paula Kirk and Sue McCarty embody the excellence that Powerhouse is known for in the infrastructure management industry.”

Powerhouse’s senior executive women leaders include:

Chief Revenue Officer Amber Alvarez is responsible for driving integration and alignment across all revenue-related functions, including marketing, sales, customer support, pricing and revenue management. She has served on Powerhouse's executive team for nearly a decade, joining the company in 2013 as its Vice President of National Accounts. Her contributions have directly contributed to Powerhouse achieving record year-over-year growth. She has also been instrumental in introducing new service platform offerings.

Executive Vice President, Exterior Services Management Michelle Egan focuses on profit and loss management, operational excellence, and growth for the Exterior Services division across all service lines, including landscape, snow and ice management, and parking lot services. Prior to her promotion into this role, she was integral in Powerhouse's transition following the monumental acquisitions of Dentco in 2021 and Advanced Service Solutions in 2022.

Executive Vice President, Facilities Maintenance Paula Kirk focuses on profit and loss management, operational excellence, and growth for facilities maintenance across the facilities maintenance department. With over 20 years of direct real estate and facilities management experience including several positions within CBRE, Paula brings tremendous knowledge and expertise to the role. Most recently, Paula served as the account lead to one of the world’s largest logistics companies and was responsible for a team of more than 200 professionals providing facilities maintenance and repair services.

Executive Vice President, Operations Sue McCarty oversees Powerhouse’s operating performance across all business lines, ensuring deployment of productive cost-effective systems and processes to support the company’s goals and objectives. These initiatives range from inter-departmental alignment to customer engagement and support strategies.

“For anyone left wondering, ‘Why hire women to lead in male-dominated industries?’, this should be all the evidence you need,” said Michael Wroughton, COO at Powerhouse. “Our year-over-year growth over the past decade while nurturing and promoting talent like this is paying dividends in quadruplicate, as these women are now leading Powerhouse into the future.”

About Powerhouse

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Crowley, TX, Powerhouse is one of the largest national providers of facility maintenance, exterior services management, and multi-site enhancement services. Executing services at more than 150,000 locations annually across all 50 states, the company supports top brands in Retail, Banking and Finance, Commercial Real Estate, Healthcare, Hospitality, Multifamily Dwellings, and Senior Living Facilities with an unwavering commitment to and investment in its people, process, and technology. Powerhouse implements today what will move people through the experiences of tomorrow. Learn more at www.powerhousenow.com.