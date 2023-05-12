SAL Saudi Logistics Services & Lufthansa Technik Logistik Services Sign Strategic MoU to Support Logistics Activities in Saudi Arabia

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saudi Logistics Services (SAL) and Lufthansa Technik Logistik Services (LTLS) have signed an initial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the Transport Logistics Exhibition 2023 held in Munich, Germany on the 11th of May, to collaborate on logistics activities of LTLS within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Under this MoU, SAL will provide freight forwarding, transportation, and customs brokerage services to support LTLS' maintenance logistics operations for their key customers around the Kingdom.

This agreement marks the foundation of a strategic partnership between both parties, as they plan to explore other areas of cooperation in the future related to LTLS' logistics activities in Saudi Arabia.

“We are excited about this partnership with Lufthansa Technik Logistik Services, which highlights our commitment as the National Logistics Champion to providing world-class logistics services to our partners and assures SAL’s dedicated role in complementing the National Transport and Logistics Strategy,” said Faisal Al Bedah, CEO of SAL.

Andreas Tielmann, Managing Director of LTLS, stated: “We are delighted to partner with a well-established organization such as SAL for our logistics activities in Saudi Arabia. With this cooperation, LTLS will enhance its presence in the Middle East, which is one of the world’s fastest growing aviation markets. Thereby, we further strengthen our global logistics network, which ensures top-level logistics solutions to our aviation customers.”

