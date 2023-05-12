Liverpool ONE and Thoughtworks Create a Virtual Gaming Experience Celebrating Ukraine and Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liverpool ONE has teamed up with global technology experts Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS) to create a virtual gaming experience for children to mark the Eurovision Song Contest taking place in Liverpool.

The new concept has been created as the city hosts the iconic event from May 9-13 on behalf of Ukraine, taking inspiration from The Soloveiko songbird trail in Liverpool and the digital model of the City of Liverpool created by the University of Liverpool.

A part of EuroFestival, the 14-day cultural festival across Liverpool, the Soloveiko songbird trail takes visitors on a walking tour of Liverpool that is a discovery journey of the regions of Ukraine through the songs and stories. Already, thousands of visitors have experienced the trail throughout the city.

The Soloveiko Songbird – nightingale in English – is the national bird of Ukraine and a symbol of song and happiness. A total of 12 soloveiko, each a large illuminated and bespoke decorated sculpture, are placed in unique locations around Liverpool to represent different regions of Ukraine.

Now, the new gaming initiative will stand as a legacy for children and families to enjoy even after the world’s largest live music event concludes, with virtual and augmented reality technologies creating an exciting, interactive experience.

Upon locating each one, the nightingale will come to life with artwork and music from Anton Dehtiarov, a Ukrainian composer and Svitlana Reinish, creative lead and Ukrainian artist who are also featured in the Soloveiko songbird trail around Liverpool.

Once they have completed the game, children can design their own nightingale which their teachers can download and print as a worksheet.

Donna Howitt, Place Strategy Director at Liverpool ONE, said: “ At Liverpool ONE, we’re excited to welcome visitors from around the world to experience our dynamic and thriving city and get involved in the incredible buzz of Eurovision.

“ With a shared commitment to bring the spirit of song and community together, we’re thrilled to partner with Thoughtworks with its 30 years of experience at the forefront of innovation to create a virtual game experience that augments the live event and will delight the children of Liverpool and beyond as a legacy of Eurovision.”

Working with EuroLearn1, the educational program curated for Eurovision, 10 primary schools from across Liverpool will kick off the gaming experience by finding the trail that leads to the 12 nightingales, which are at locations including Thomas Steers Way and Chavasse Park at Liverpool ONE. Many of the schools have been provided with complimentary laptops to easily access the gaming experience.

Julie Woods-Moss, chief marketing officer, Thoughtworks, said: “ Thoughtworks is excited to partner with Liverpool ONE in creating an imaginative and compelling digital gaming experience that will captivate children and showcase the unique beauty and culture of the cities of Ukraine as well as key landmarks in Liverpool.

“ This Nightingale project demonstrates how technology can be used to augment live events and showcase cities around the world at premier events such as Eurovision.”

Alicia Smith, Culture Liverpool’s Arts and Participation Manager, said: “ EuroLearn has been designed to ensure children across Liverpool City Region are part of the Eurovision experience and this is a great example of just that.

“ The game that Thoughtworks has developed is a fun and exciting way of teaching children about the culture of Ukraine, for which Liverpool is hosting Eurovision on behalf.”

Laura Burke, a teacher at Pinehurst Primary School in Liverpool, said: “ The children are really enjoying the game. When playing, they have been very enthusiastic , really enjoyed seeing the ariel views of the city, flying in and out of the buildings.

“ They have loved seeing their scores at the end – asking if they can play again!”

Taking a product thinking and lean product development approach, the organizations ideated, designed and delivered the interactive game filled with beautiful art, resonant music and memorable moments for children.

The Soloveiko Songbird Trail Gaming experience is available via: https://storage.googleapis.com/the-nightingale-game/index.html

1 Supported with funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Department for Culture, Media & Sport, Spirit of 2012 and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, EuroLearn provides a unique opportunity for schools, and non-school educational settings, to celebrate all things Eurovision by taking part in and delivering their own events.

- ### - <TWKS915>

Supporting resources:

Learn more about Thoughtworks' unified approach to product thinking.

Keep up with Thoughtworks news by visiting the company’s website.

Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Liverpool ONE

Liverpool ONE has over 170 stores, bars and restaurants, a 14-screen cinema, indoor golf courses and a five-acre park at its heart. It spans across five areas including Paradise Street, South John Street, Peter’s Lane, Hanover Street and the Leisure Terrace facing Chavasse Park.

Liverpool ONE is one of Europe’s leading retail and leisure destinations, set in the heart of Liverpool City Centre. Built around the existing streets of Liverpool, the 1.65 million sq ft contemporary open-air complex is a must-visit for those who love to shop, eat, drink and relax.

Liverpool ONE attracts over 22 million visitors per year and is committed to supporting projects and initiatives that help to create stronger, more sustainable and vibrant communities.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 11,500 Thoughtworkers strong across 51 offices in 18 countries. For 30 years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

About Liverpool – Eurovision Host City 2023

Liverpool’s ambition is to programme attention-grabbing, impactful city region-wide activity which makes everyone feel part of this unique Eurovision experience. From volunteers and community engagement, right through to education activities, an unrivalled culture festival and an iconic fan village location… this is a Eurovision like no other.

EuroFestival forms part of the host city offer and will see 24 commissions – 19 of which are co-productions between UK and Ukrainian organisations – take over the city and promise to be thought-provoking, evocative, fun, joyful, moving and hopeful.

The northwest of England will be left empowered, and audiences will become old friends who return again and again.

The Host City programme for The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 has been curated and delivered by Liverpool City Council’s Culture Liverpool team.

The vision has been made possible thanks to support from The Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, Department for Culture, Media and Sport, the Ukrainian Institute, The National Lottery, Spirit of 2012, National Lottery Heritage Fund, Arts Council England, the British Council, Liverpool BID and Liverpool One. And of course, the vast array of amazing creatives and artists located in the city, across the UK, in Ukraine and across the world.

For more information head to the Visit Liverpool website.