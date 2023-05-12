A Thing of Beauty: Mary Kay Inc. Kicks off 60th Anniversary Festivities by Honoring Independent Sales Force Stories

Mary Kay is asking independent beauty consultants from around the world to share their Mary Kay stories on social media using hashtag #MaryKay60. (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)

Mary Kay is asking independent beauty consultants from around the world to share their Mary Kay stories on social media using hashtag #MaryKay60. (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pop the confetti and light the pink candles: on September 13 of this year, iconic beauty brand Mary Kay will mark its 60th anniversary. To celebrate the occasion, the brand is asking Mary Kay independent beauty consultants from around the world to share their Mary Kay stories on social media using hashtag #MaryKay60. The 60 Years of Stories campaign will run through the company’s diamond jubilee and will toast the millions of entrepreneurs who sustain Mary Kay Ash’s legacy of empowering women then, now, and always.

To kick off the campaign, the brand is first sharing the story itself: that of its famed founder, Mary Kay Ash. Ash’s story is told in triumphant detail in a 40-minute podcast special, featuring never-before-shared stories, interviews, and insight into the business legend. Then. Now. Always. The Mary Kay Ash Story is available beginning today, Mary Kay Ash’s birthday, and fans can listen on Spotify or wherever they get their podcasts.

In addition to the audio special, videos featuring several Mary Kay entrepreneurs are available now on official Mary Kay social channels and MaryKay.com. More will be released throughout the year.

“There’s so much excitement surrounding Mary Kay’s 60th anniversary,” said Nathan Moore, President of Global Sales and Marketing at Mary Kay. “It’s a remarkable business achievement and speaks to the strength of our brand. But at its core, this truly is a celebration of our independent beauty consultants. Without their passion, entrepreneurship, and giving spirit, we wouldn’t have made it six months—much less 60 years! Through the 60 Years of Stories campaign, we honor their journeys in the lead up to our big day.”

You didn’t expect Mary Kay to stop there, did you? The lights of Broadway also shine pink: a very special Mary Kay 60th anniversary video is currently running in Times Square in New York City, every fifteen minutes for the next several weeks.

“We’re just getting our anniversary festivities started,” Moore added. “Our founder, Mary Kay Ash, was famously tight-lipped when it came to her age. But this is one birthday she would’ve proudly celebrated. We plan to do the same.”

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty company in 1963 with one goal: enriching women’s lives. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in more than 35 countries. As an entrepreneurship development company, Mary Kay is committed to empowering women on their journey to economic independence through education, mentorship, advocacy, networking, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in enriching lives today for a sustainable tomorrow, partnering with organizations from around the world focusing on promoting business excellence, supporting cancer research, advancing gender equality, protecting survivors from domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn or follow us on Twitter.