Dubai Chambers Inaugurates Sydney Office, Signs Trade-boosting MoU with Australia Arab Chamber of Commerce & Industry

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dubai Chambers has announced the opening of a new international office in Sydney, Australia by Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, together with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Dubai Chambers and the Australia Arab Chamber of Commerce & Industry (AACCI).

The launch, which was announced at Dubai Chambers headquarters in Dubai, brings the total number of Dubai International Chamber's international offices to 17. The new office will maximize reach and support the expansion of Dubai companies into global markets as well as focusing on attracting Australian companies to Dubai, and will support Dubai's target to boost non-oil foreign trade to AED 2 trillion by 2026.

H.E. Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers said: “Today’s office inauguration and the signing of a trade-boosting MoU with our friends at the Australia Arab Chamber of Commerce & Industry serves to highlight our existing strong trading partnership, but also underlines our redoubled commitment to working together more closely to foster mutually beneficial business agreements.”

Under the terms of the MoU, the two Chambers will work together to develop new joint activities and cooperation on mutual exchange and collaboration on events.

H.E. the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC KC, Governor of New South Wales, said:

"NSW and the UAE have a shared history of strong bilateral ties that are important and to be celebrated. Today’s historic moment, the signing of The Memorandum of Understanding between the Dubai Chambers and the Australia Arab Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is one more tangible sign of the further strengthening of links between NSW and the UAE."

The UAE is currently Australia’s largest trading partner in the Middle East, and Australia's 19th largest export market overall. The value of non-oil trade between the two countries reached $4.5 billion in 2022, registering a growth of around 28.6% compared to 2021. In addition, the number of Australian companies registered with Dubai Chamber of Commerce exceeds 1,530 company, 307 of them joined in 2022.

New export areas from the UAE to Australia, include digital technologies, infrastructure projects, mining, and real estate. New import opportunities from Australia to the UAE include coal, inorganic chemicals, iron ores and meat.

