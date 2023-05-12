3Strands Global Foundation CEO Ashlie Bryant Honored with Prestigious 2023 Equity Award by the Greater Sacramento Economic Council

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--3Strands Global Foundation (3SGF), a non-profit organization working to combat human trafficking through prevention, education and reintegration programs, today announced that the Greater Sacramento Economic Council has awarded Ashlie Bryant, 3Strands Global Foundation CEO, its 2023 Equity Award. This award recognizes a person or organization that has contributed to the Greater Sacramento region in a meaningful way to create job access to underserved communities through apprenticeship networks, upskilling, reskilling and/or preparedness for next generation industry opportunities.

Ashlie Bryant was integral in the development of PROTECT, an anti-trafficking training and curriculum used by more than 110,000 adults and 765,000 youth in schools around the world. In addition, through its Employ + Empower program, 3SGF has placed over 800 survivors and at-risk individuals in sustainable jobs in the Greater Sacramento region.

“ Having an equitable approach to economic development is a crucial piece of growing our economy. We can only be successful when we uplift all members of our community. That is why the work that Ashlie Bryant and 3Strands Global Foundation does is critical for our region,” stated Barry Broome, CEO of GSEC.

“ Our survivor clients are amazing individuals who have a high capacity to learn, work hard, and thrive. They have experienced complex trauma, survived, and excelled. This equity award is incredibly special to us at 3Strands for many reasons, mostly because it highlights our clients and the success of our Employ + Empower program. I’m humbled to receive this recognition,” stated Ashlie Bryant.

The Greater Sacramento Economic Council is a public-private partnership of 40+ CEOs and 20 communities with the mission of driving economic growth throughout the six-county Greater Sacramento region. The goal of the organization is to bring CEOs and public leaders together to create one economic strategy for the entire region, with an emphasis on elevating Greater Sacramento’s economy by focusing on growth, sustainability, equity and competitiveness.

About 3Strands Global Foundation

3Strands Global Foundation is a non-profit organization working towards a world free from human trafficking. Through their PROTECT prevention education program, they have educated hundreds of thousands of students on how to stay safe from human trafficking. The Employ + Empower program provides support and economic empowerment for survivors. Visit their website at 3SGF.org to learn more about their mission and how you can help.

About the Greater Sacramento Economic Council

The Greater Sacramento Economic Council is the catalyst for innovative growth strategies in the Capital Region of California. The organization spearheads community-led direction to retain, attract, grow and scale tradable sectors, develop advanced industries and create jobs and investment throughout a six-county region. Greater Sacramento represents a collaboration between local and state governments, market leaders, influencers and stakeholders, with the sole mission of driving inclusive economic growth. The Greater Sacramento region was founded on discovery, built on leadership and fueled by innovation.