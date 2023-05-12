The Curacao Foundation Joins Forces With the Mexican Consulate to Mentor Women Entrepreneurs in Hispanic Communities

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curacao, the largest Hispanic-serving retailer on the West Coast, announced that The Curacao Foundation is partnering with the Consulate General of Mexico in Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 to empower students enrolled in its Women’s Entrepreneurs Program, which provides participants skills and training to grow their businesses and achieve their financial goals.

As part of this partnership, The Curacao Foundation will give the Mexican female entrepreneurs a tour of the retailer’s corporate offices and flagship store, where they can observe the company’s operations and understand the fundamental tenets of business structure. In addition, the visit includes presentations on how to build a business plan and understand credit and loans. The day concludes with a speech from the financial advisor and author of “The 12 Keys to Success for the Hispanic Immigrant,” Jorge Rabaso.

“The Curacao Foundation is a part of the Hispanic community. We are beyond excited to contribute to the innovative approaches that support women entrepreneurs we serve,” said Ariela Nerubay, CMO of Curacao, who will also conduct a motivational session about achieving business goals as a female business leader. “By providing resources and support for economic growth and promoting collaboration and diversity, this program will benefit these brave women by improving their income and financial stability and providing for their families’ future.”

The Mexican Women’s Entrepreneurship Program offered by the Consulate General of Mexico is a five-month training program designed for Mexican immigrants who are aspiring entrepreneurs. By the end of the program, participants learn the legal steps to establishing a business, formalize their business strategies and present their business plan.

“The Curacao Foundation’s expertise and resources will provide valuable support and opportunities for the women entrepreneurs in our program,” said Jazmín Galván, Tourism Promotion Consul at the Mexican Consulate in Los Angeles. “Our goal is to foster economic growth and representation of Los Angeles’ Hispanic community by supporting young, Hispanic entrepreneurs who have the drive to work hard and succeed.”

About Curacao and The Curacao Foundation

Since its founding in 1978, Curacao has been guided by its mission to improve customers’ lives by extending credit options to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals needing high-quality home and tech products, travel, export and money transfer services at low monthly payments. At Curacao, customers can buy price-protected top brands and services on interest-protected credit while supporting the community. In addition, Curacao allocates a percentage of every purchase to support the advancement of its local communities through the Curacao Foundation. Curacao is an omnichannel retailer and lender serving customers online, over the phone, and in person in English and Spanish in Arizona, California and Nevada.

Established in 2002, The Curacao Foundation is a private foundation dedicated to building a future in which communities are financially strong, socially empowered, respected and included. The Curacao Foundation has worked with over 100 charities, organizations and institutions focusing on financial literacy, health, well-being, education and immigration all within a 10-mile radius of a Curacao retail location. In addition, the foundation supports community partner organizations through general operation and program grants.

For more information, visit icuracao.com and foundation.icuracao.com.