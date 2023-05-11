Pilot Staffing Crisis Sees Solutions Starting on the “Ninth Island”* in Las Vegas before Hitting the Beaches at Honolulu Recruitment Event

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FAPA (Future & Active Pilot Advisors) is pleased to announce the Second Annual Pilot Retirement Event: a recruitment event aimed at addressing the shortage of pilots in certain sectors of the aviation industry combined with a celebration for pilots completing a successful airline career. The event will take place at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas from May 22nd-24th, 2023, and will feature industry recruiters, pilot employers, and financial advisors, AND golf tournaments, giveaways and a chance to win prizes. The mandatory retirement age for airline pilots is 65 years, but those wishing to extend their career are eligible for charter positions with no mandatory retirement age.

Leading pilot talent scout Todd Wesoloskie and representatives from SkyWest Charter will be among the featured speakers at the event. Attendees will meet with pilot recruiters from Wheels Up, SkyWest Charter and Ameristar with opportunities to arrange on-site interviews. Pilots interested in learning more about this event can visit www.fapafinancial.com/pilots.

According to FAPA’s proprietary pilot hiring data, airline hiring is surpassing all previous records and the demand for new aviators is high. To address this demand, FAPA is hosting both a Pilot Job Fair for job-hunting pilots and a Future Pilot Seminar for aspiring aviators on May 27th, 2023, at the Prince Waikiki Hotel in Honolulu, HI. View the last 30 years of major airline pilot hiring history here: https://www.fapa.aero/pilot-hiring-history

“The pilot staffing crisis is a significant concern in the airline and charter industry and in-person functions like our Pilot Retirement Event, Pilot Job Fairs, and Future Pilot Seminars are crucial in addressing this issue,” said Tim Genc, chief advisor at FAPA. “Our last two pilot events drew more than 300 job-hunting pilots. We continue to impress leading airlines, charter, and business aviation carriers with our innovative approach to talent acquisition.”

The Pilot Job Fair - for pilots with a Commercial certificate or 250+ hours - gives qualified pilots the chance to meet with pilot recruiters who are looking to fill current job openings. The job fair will take place on May 27th, 2023, from 8 am to 12 pm at the Prince Waikiki Hotel in Honolulu. Pilots interested in attending the job fair can register online at www.fapa.aero/jobs. At this point, the following organizations have committed to attending: Air Wisconsin Airlines, Atlas Air, the FAA, Hawaiian Airlines, National Nuclear Security Administration, SkyWest Airlines and Wheels Up. FAPA Pilot Job Fairs are free for job-hunting pilots to attend; however, a current pilot résumé is required for admission.

For pilots who are early on or have yet to begin their flight training, the Future Pilot Seminar will feature pilot recruiters from Wheels Up and Air Wisconsin Airlines as well as school representatives from California Aeronautical University who will offer guidance to aspiring students looking to pursue a career in aviation. Prospective attendees must register online. A $1000 training scholarship will be awarded to the participant with the highest score on a quiz given at the end of the seminar. Registration is now open at www.fapa.aero/future.

The FAPA Future Pilot Seminar is free to attend and is open to students of all ages, career changers, and non-aviation separating military personnel. The monthly event brings flight school representatives together to meet with prospective students seeking a new professional pilot career.

ABOUT FUTURE & ACTIVE PILOT ADVISORS (FAPA)

Future & Active Pilot Advisors (FAPA) provides career and financial advice to professional pilots from the beginning of their career and after they hang up their wings. FAPA also provides pilot employers monthly in-person recruitment events throughout the U.S. Visit www.fapa.aero.

