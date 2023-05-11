Top Female Chess Players to Compete in Elite Cairns Cup

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cairns Cup, an elite level female chess tournament created by the Saint Louis Chess Club, returns this June and will feature ten of the world's best female chess players. Inspired by its mission to further promote the game of chess to women, the tournament is aptly named in honor of Saint Louis Chess Club co-founder Dr. Jeanne Cairns Sinquefield’s maiden name.

The ten player round robin tournament will be hosted by the Saint Louis Chess Club at the World Chess Hall of Fame from June 3-13, 2023 and will feature one of the strongest female fields, as they compete for a total prize fund of $180,000.

“The Saint Louis Chess Club continues to bring new and innovative ways to promote the game of chess,” said Tony Rich, Executive Director of the Saint Louis Chess Club. “The Cairns Cup is exciting to watch because it brings together one of the strongest international fields ever assembled in women’s chess with one of the largest prize funds for an all-female tournament.”

The 2023 Cairns Cup field will feature:

TITLE NAME FIDE RATING FEDERATION GM Humpy Koneru 2576 IND GM Alexandra Kosteniuk 2535 SUI GM Nana Dzagnidze 2525 GEO GM Harika Dronavalli 2511 IND GM Zhansaya Abdumalik 2497 KAZ GM Elisabeth Paehtz 2479 GER GM Bella Khotenashvili 2478 GEO IM Gunay Mammadzada 2449 AZE GM Irina Krush 2436 USA IM Anna Zatonskih 2330 USA

“We are proud to again offer an elite international chess tournament created to provide more opportunities for female chess players,” said Dr. Jeanne Cairns Sinquefield, co-founder of the Saint Louis Chess Club. “We hope by providing a world class facility and a competitive prize fund, we will help inspire more women to play chess on a competitive level.”

Each round will be streamed live daily from June 3-13 at 1 p.m. CT with the expert commentary team of Grandmaster Yasser Seirawan, International Master Nazí Paikidze and Woman Grandmaster Anastasia Karlovich.

For more information and to watch the livestream, visit uschesschamps.com.

