Keller Williams Celebrates 15th Annual RED Day

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keller Williams (KW), the world’s largest real estate franchise by agent count, is hosting its 15th annual Renew, Energize and Donate Day, or RED Day, today.

“At Keller Williams, we don’t just talk about the change we want to see in our communities, we show up ready to be the change,” said Marc King, president, KW.

Since May 2009, KW agents across the world have set apart RED Day as an annual day to serve in a diverse range of volunteer efforts of their choosing, collaborating with local nonprofit partners to enhance neighborhoods.

Keller Williams Agents on RED Day

"For RED Day 2023, we are very excited to support the Berlin Stadtmission in their effort to fight homelessness and help them with their mission statement of providing homes and community,” said Germany-based Swen Nicolaus, the regional operating principal of KW Deutschland.

"Our day of service is a reminder of how much people need other people," said Dolores Djakovic, a Serbia-based KW market center tech trainer. “Today, we see our KW culture in action.”

“After weeks of preparation, we are here,” said Pao Gutierrez, a Bolivia-based KW agent. “This year, we are supporting and helping a Christian ministry guide youth and children in difficult situations.”

"Every year on RED Day, KW agents give back to the communities we serve,” said Wendy Papasan, an Austin, Texas-based KW agent. “This year, our office will be at Community First Village, a planned community that provides affordable, permanent housing for people coming out of chronic homelessness. We are always grateful for the opportunity to spend a day helping our neighbors in need."

“We love the idea of giving where we live,” said Techiya Lahav, an Israel-based KW agent. “The KW Modi’in market center has organized a beach cleanup on the Palmachim Beach nature reserve in Israel. So proud to be in business with this great group of people.”

“I’m humbled by everything we’re going to do for the orphanage Casa de la Esperanza in Tijuana,” said David Garcia, a Mexico-based KW agent. “We are fundraising for them by selling chocolates and hamburgers, donating food, clothes, medicine and other supplies to put big smiles on their little faces.”

“This year, I am so excited to help Austin Sunshine Camp make the experience of overnight camp for the kids in our community that much more amazing,” said Joy Powell, an Austin, Texas-based KW agent. “It’s a beautiful thing to give back locally, but even more when we’re impacting the lives of children.”

