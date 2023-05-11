Nexon Releases Earnings for First Quarter 2023

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO), a global leader in Virtual Worlds, today announced the financial results for its first quarter ended on March 31, 2023.

“Our record-breaking first quarter reflects the success of our large and growing portfolio of global franchises,” said Owen Mahoney, President and CEO of Nexon. “On top of the steady growth from our existing games, we are currently developing the strongest collection of new titles in Nexon’s 28-year history. This unique combination of powerful existing franchises and multiple new Virtual Worlds in development offer an asymmetric upside opportunity for our shareholders.”

Recent Highlights Include:

In Q1, Nexon achieved record-breaking quarterly revenue of ¥124.1 billion, up 36% year over year on an as-reported basis and up 28% year over year on a constant-currency [1] basis – within the range of our outlook.

basis – within the range of our outlook. Revenue was driven by solid performances of FIFA ONLINE 4 [2] and FIFA MOBILE [3] in Korea, Dungeon&Fighter in China, and Blue Archive globally.

and in Korea, in China, and globally. Operating income was up 46% year over year and exceeded our outlook at ¥56.3 billion due to lower-than-expected HR costs [4] as a result of lower-than-planned new recruitment and marketing expenses on KartRider: Drift .

as a result of lower-than-planned new recruitment and marketing expenses on . Net income [5] of ¥52.8 billion exceeded our outlook and increased 31% year over year due in part to a ¥5.6 billion FX gain, primarily on U.S. dollar-denominated cash deposits.

of ¥52.8 billion exceeded our outlook and increased 31% year over year due in part to a ¥5.6 billion FX gain, primarily on U.S. dollar-denominated cash deposits. In Korea, Nexon achieved record-breaking quarterly revenue – up 36% year over year on an as-reported basis. Results in Korea were driven by FIFA ONLINE 4 [2] , FIFA MOBILE [3] , and HIT2 . FIFA ONLINE 4 [2] achieved record-quarterly revenue, maintaining its high base of active users from Q4 2022.

, , and . achieved record-quarterly revenue, maintaining its high base of active users from Q4 2022. Revenue from MapleStory in Korea was below our outlook. In February, active users decreased due to player perception of an imbalance in difficulty levels between game servers. Nexon’s live operations team has aggressively addressed player concerns. Promotional activity tied to MapleStory ’s 20th Anniversary celebration and upcoming content updates are expected to drive further growth this year.

in Korea was below our outlook. In February, active users decreased due to player perception of an imbalance in difficulty levels between game servers. Nexon’s live operations team has aggressively addressed player concerns. Promotional activity tied to ’s 20th Anniversary celebration and upcoming content updates are expected to drive further growth this year. In China, revenue exceeded our expectations, growing 45% year over year driven by Dungeon&Fighter ’s successful package sales during the Lunar New Year update.

’s successful package sales during the Lunar New Year update. In Japan, revenue increased by 29% year over year primarily driven by Blue Archive ’s successful 2nd Anniversary update.

’s successful 2nd Anniversary update. Revenue from North America and Europe increased by 10% year over year driven by MapleStory and Blue Archive .

and . Rest-of-World [6] revenue increased by 24% year over year, driven by growth in Blue Archive and contributions from other mobile games.

revenue increased by 24% year over year, driven by growth in and contributions from other mobile games. In March, Nexon launched Wars of Prasia on mobile and PC in Korea. The new Virtual World quickly attained a Top-5 ranking on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

on mobile and PC in Korea. The new Virtual World quickly attained a Top-5 ranking on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. Revenue from the initial release of KartRider: Drift fell below our expectation. Based on feedback from players, Nexon will follow up with improvements to the user interface and with relentless content updates.

fell below our expectation. Based on feedback from players, Nexon will follow up with improvements to the user interface and with relentless content updates. In March, Nexon’s Embark Studios completed a successful closed-beta test for THE FINALS which generated excitement among players, critics, and influencers ahead of a release expected later this year. A second title from Embark, ARC Raiders , is also in development.

which generated excitement among players, critics, and influencers ahead of a release expected later this year. A second title from Embark, , is also in development. VEILED EXPERTS , a third-person tactical shooter, completed a beta test with good retention and will offer early access on May 19.

, a third-person tactical shooter, completed a beta test with good retention and will offer early access on May 19. Several more Virtual Worlds are in late-stage development, including Warhaven , The First Descendant , and MABINOGI MOBILE . Nexon also announced the Chinese service of MapleStory M 7 and Blue Archive .

, , and . Nexon also announced the Chinese service of and . At the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, Nexon introduced MapleStory Universe , a new initiative which leverages blockchain technology to provide greater engagement and true digital ownership of items players create in the franchise. More information on MapleStory Universe will be shared at a later date.

, a new initiative which leverages blockchain technology to provide greater engagement and true digital ownership of items players create in the franchise. More information on will be shared at a later date. Another project, MapleStory Worlds , enables player/creators to build their own games, leveraging a powerful and easy-to-use development environment and thousands of MapleStory game-art assets.

, enables player/creators to build their own games, leveraging a powerful and easy-to-use development environment and thousands of game-art assets. In April, Nexon completed ¥50 billion of the three-year ¥100 billion share repurchase policy announced on August 9, 2022. Nexon is scheduled to complete the remaining ¥50 billion repurchase authorization by August 2025 with consideration of several factors including investment opportunities, financial conditions, and market environment.

Second Quarter 2023 Outlook:

Expect revenue in the range of ¥88.4 to ¥96.7 billion, representing a 5% to 15% increase year over year on an as-reported basis and a 7% to 17% increase on a constant-currency basis [1]

Expect operating income of ¥22.1 to ¥28.7 billion

Expect net income [5] of ¥18.1 to ¥23.1 billion

of ¥18.1 to ¥23.1 billion FX sensitivity[8]: Every one-Japanese yen move against the U.S. dollar would have the following impact on our financials for Q2 2023

‒ Revenue: ¥0.69 billion

‒ Operating Income: ¥0.20 billion

Audio Archive and Transcript

An audio archive and a transcript will be available on Nexon’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.nexon.co.jp/en/ after the earnings conference call.

About NEXON Co., Ltd. https://company.nexon.co.jp/en/

Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO) is a company engaged in the production, development and operation of online games and Virtual Worlds. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon was placed on JPX400 in 2015 and added to the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017. In 2020, Nexon was added to the Nikkei 225. Nexon currently has more than 50 live games on multiple platforms including mobile and available in more than 190 countries. Major game franchises include MapleStory, KartRider and Dungeon&Fighter. In 2021, Nexon completed the acquisition of Embark Studios AB, a company based in Stockholm, Sweden, developing multiple projects for global release.

