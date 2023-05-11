YETI Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YETI Holdings, Inc. (“YETI”) (NYSE: YETI) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended April 1, 2023.

YETI reports its financial performance in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) and as adjusted on a non-GAAP basis. YETI’s non-GAAP measures exclude the impact of the voluntary recalls, as well as certain other items. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” and “ Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information” below for additional information and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Matt Reintjes, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “ While YETI’s first quarter results were impacted by the voluntary recalls, we continued to demonstrate our ability to execute against our strategic priorities while also adapting with urgency as challenges arise. So far in 2023, we expanded the breadth of our product portfolio through the successful introduction of our GoBox cargo family, built new color customization capabilities for our Yonder bottles, and continued our growth trajectory outside of the U.S. At the same time, our rapid collaboration, iteration, and development of a solution to the products affected by the voluntary recalls resulted in production commencing this month on our updated soft coolers and puts us on-track to deliver these popular products back to the market for the fourth quarter. We are incredibly proud of our team’s effort to drive this execution.”

Mr. Reintjes continued, “ Even with the impact of the voluntary recalls, first quarter sales growth was positive and above our expectations, inclusive of the resiliency of our soft cooler products that remain in the market. Gross margin inflected positive year-over-year for the first time in seven quarters, and we remain bullish on future gains as freight tailwinds continue. We also remained firmly focused on investing back in the business, resulting in planned expense deleverage for the period as we keep our sights firmly on the future global opportunity for our brand. Finally, with a strong cash position and lower inventory levels, our balance sheet remains a source of strength and flexibility for YETI.”

First Quarter 2023 Results

Sales increased 3% to $302.8 million, compared to $293.6 million during the same period last year. As previously disclosed, our 2023 results were impacted by the stop sale of certain soft coolers included in the voluntary recalls.

Direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) channel sales increased 7% to $167.0 million, compared to $156.0 million in the prior year quarter, due to growth in both Coolers & Equipment and Drinkware.

Wholesale channel sales decreased 1% to $135.8 million, compared to $137.7 million in the same period last year, primarily driven by a decline in Coolers & Equipment, partially offset by Drinkware growth.

Drinkware sales increased 3% to $190.3 million, compared to $184.0 million in the prior year quarter, primarily driven by strong demand for Rambler bottles, as well as introductions of our new Yonder bottles and Rambler straw lid mugs.

Coolers & Equipment sales increased 1% to $104.4 million, compared to $103.0 million in the same period last year. The strong performance in cargo, bags, and in our soft coolers that were not impacted by the voluntary recalls, was partially offset by a decline in hard coolers and outdoor living products.

Gross profit increased 5% to $161.9 million, or 53.5% of sales, compared to $154.9 million, or 52.7% of sales, in the first quarter of 2022. Gross profit was positively impacted by lower inbound freight, partially offset by higher product costs and the unfavorable impact of foreign currency exchange rates. Gross profit also included a $1.2 million, or 40 basis points, favorable impact from adjustments to inventory reserves related to the voluntary recalls.

Adjusted gross profit, which excludes the impact related to the voluntary recalls, increased $5.8 million to $160.6 million, or 53.0% of adjusted sales, compared to $154.9 million, or 52.7% of adjusted sales, in the first quarter of 2022.

Selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased 21% to $146.8 million, compared to $121.6 million in the first quarter of 2022. As a percentage of sales, SG&A expenses increased 710 basis points to 48.5% from 41.4% in the prior year period. This increase was due to an increase in variable expenses, driven by the increased mix of our faster growing and higher gross margin DTC channel, coupled with increased non-variable expenses driven by higher employee costs, including investments in headcount to support future growth, warehousing costs, and marketing expenses.

Adjusted SG&A expenses increased 19% to $139.0 million, compared to $116.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. As a percentage of adjusted sales, adjusted SG&A expenses increased 610 basis points to 45.9% from 39.8% in the prior year period.

Operating income decreased 55% to $15.1 million, or 5.0% of sales, compared to operating income of $33.3 million, or 11.3% of sales during the prior year quarter.

Adjusted operating income decreased 43% to $21.7 million, or 7.2% of adjusted sales, compared to $38.0 million, or 13.0% of adjusted sales during the same period last year.

Net income decreased 59% to $10.6 million, or 3.5% of sales, compared to $25.7 million, or 8.7% of sales in the prior year quarter; Net income per diluted share was $0.12, compared to $0.29 in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted net income decreased 46% to $15.5 million, or 5.1% of adjusted sales, compared to $28.6 million, or 9.7% of adjusted sales in the prior year quarter; Adjusted net income per diluted share decreased 44% to $0.18, compared to $0.32 per diluted share in the prior year quarter.

Balance Sheet and Other Highlights

Cash increased to $167.8 million, compared to $100.3 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Inventory decreased 16% to $347.0 million, compared to $413.0 million at the end of the prior year quarter. On a sequential basis, inventory decreased $24.4 million, making this the third consecutive quarter with a sequential decline in our inventory balance.

Total debt, excluding finance leases and unamortized deferred financing fees, was $84.4 million, compared to $106.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, YETI made mandatory debt payments of $5.6 million.

Voluntary Recalls Update

As previously disclosed, in February 2023 we proposed a voluntary recall of our Hopper® M30 Soft Cooler, Hopper® M20 Soft Backpack Cooler, and SideKick Dry gear case (the “affected products”). As a result, we established reserves for unsalable inventory on-hand and estimated product recall expenses as of December 31, 2022.

In March 2023, we initiated voluntary recalls of the affected products. The voluntary recalls did not have a material impact to our first quarter of 2023 results, with the exception of a $1.2 million favorable impact from a reserve adjustment. We have developed solutions to address the potential safety concern of the affected products and intend to resume the sale of the redesigned products in the fourth quarter of 2023.

2023 Outlook

Mr. Reintjes concluded, “ We believe we are in a strong position to deliver upon our full year outlook. In an environment with ample uncertainty remaining across macroeconomic and consumer behavior, we continue to take a prudently cautious approach to our outlook, particularly with our largest quarters ahead. Supported by our ongoing execution across brand and product, we remain confident in our path ahead as we look to return to double-digit sales growth in the fourth quarter with the return of our full soft cooler line. In addition, we also remain confident in our ability to steadily improve our gross margin profile as we go through the year. Finally, we believe the investments we are making this year will fuel our future growth on a global basis as we look out over the longer term.”

For 2023, YETI reiterates:

Adjusted sales to increase between 3% and 5% with adjusted sales growth weighted to the second half of the year, inclusive of an approximate 500 basis points unfavorable impact on our growth rate from the stop sale of the affected products by the voluntary recalls;

Adjusted operating income as a percentage of adjusted sales between 15% and 15.5% and adjusted operating income to decrease between 3% and 8%. While adjusted gross margin is expected to expand through the remainder of the year, this benefit is expected to be more than offset by increases in adjusted SG&A expense due to strategic investments and the unfavorable topline impact from the stop sale of the affected products by the voluntary recalls;

An effective tax rate of approximately 24.9% (compared to 22.8% in the prior year period);

Adjusted net income per diluted share between $2.12 and $2.23, reflecting a 5% to 10% decrease, with earnings growth beginning in the fourth quarter of the year;

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 87.2 million; and

Capital expenditures of approximately $60 million primarily to support investments in technology and new product innovation and launches.

Conference Call Details

About YETI Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, YETI is a global designer, retailer, and distributor of innovative outdoor products. From coolers and drinkware to bags and apparel, YETI products are built to meet the unique and varying needs of diverse outdoor pursuits, whether in the remote wilderness, at the beach, or anywhere life takes you. By consistently delivering high-performing, exceptional products, we have built a strong following of brand loyalists throughout the world, ranging from serious outdoor enthusiasts to individuals who simply value products of uncompromising quality and design. We have an unwavering commitment to outdoor and recreation communities, and we are relentless in our pursuit of building superior products for people to confidently enjoy life outdoors and beyond. For more information, please visit www.YETI.com.

YETI HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 Net sales $ 302,796 $ 293,628 Cost of goods sold 140,926 138,768 Gross profit 161,870 154,860 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 146,772 121,570 Operating income 15,098 33,290 Interest expense (594 ) (766 ) Other income 6 902 Income before income taxes 14,510 33,426 Income tax expense (3,946 ) (7,767 ) Net income $ 10,564 $ 25,659 Net income per share Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.29 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.29 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 86,529 87,368 Diluted 87,086 88,223

YETI HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) April 1,

2023 December 31,

2022 April 2,

2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 167,841 $ 234,741 $ 100,330 Accounts receivable, net 95,582 79,446 82,992 Inventory 347,002 371,412 413,037 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 44,461 33,321 39,583 Total current assets 654,886 718,920 635,942 Property and equipment, net 124,843 124,587 123,882 Operating lease right-of-use assets 54,421 55,406 55,775 Goodwill 54,293 54,293 54,293 Intangible assets, net 100,813 99,429 97,090 Other assets 17,259 24,130 2,547 Total assets $ 1,006,515 $ 1,076,765 $ 969,529 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 101,703 $ 140,818 $ 167,409 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 177,058 211,399 121,802 Taxes payable 6,778 15,289 17,512 Accrued payroll and related costs 8,531 4,847 7,442 Operating lease liabilities 11,293 12,076 11,328 Current maturities of long-term debt 24,436 24,611 24,574 Total current liabilities 329,799 409,040 350,067 Long-term debt, net of current portion 65,719 71,741 89,574 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 54,219 55,649 55,245 Other liabilities 14,217 13,858 28,276 Total liabilities 463,954 550,288 523,162 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 883 881 878 Treasury stock, at cost (100,025 ) (100,025 ) (100,025 ) Additional paid-in capital 363,205 357,490 341,208 Retained earnings 279,115 268,551 204,517 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (617 ) (420 ) (211 ) Total stockholders’ equity 542,561 526,477 446,367 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,006,515 $ 1,076,765 $ 969,529

YETI HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 10,564 $ 25,659 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,402 8,650 Amortization of deferred financing fees 138 158 Stock-based compensation 6,775 4,754 Deferred income taxes 6,832 5,069 Other (303 ) (1,607 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (16,114 ) 27,403 Inventory 23,988 (94,342 ) Other current assets (10,930 ) (9,593 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (69,655 ) (57,064 ) Taxes payable (8,512 ) 2,979 Other (873 ) (622 ) Net cash used in operating activities (46,688 ) (88,556 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (10,082 ) (12,669 ) Additions of intangibles, net (3,165 ) (3,436 ) Net cash used in investing activities (13,247 ) (16,105 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Repayments of long-term debt (5,625 ) (5,625 ) Taxes paid in connection with employee stock transactions (1,737 ) (1,280 ) Proceeds from employee stock transactions 679 — Finance lease principal payment (710 ) (698 ) Repurchase of common stock — (100,025 ) Net cash used in financing activities (7,393 ) (107,628 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 428 430 Net decrease in cash (66,900 ) (211,859 ) Cash, beginning of period 234,741 312,189 Cash, end of period $ 167,841 $ 100,330

YETI HOLDINGS, INC. Supplemental Financial Information Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited) (In thousands except per share amounts) Three Months Ended April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 Net sales $ 302,796 $ 293,628 Product recall(1) 16 — Adjusted net sales $ 302,812 $ 293,628 Gross profit $ 161,870 $ 154,860 Product recall(1) (1,237 ) — Adjusted gross profit $ 160,633 $ 154,860 Selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 146,772 $ 121,570 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense(2) (6,775 ) (4,754 ) Product recall(1) (167 ) — Organizational realignment costs(3) (880 ) — Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 138,950 $ 116,816 Gross margin 53.5 % 52.7 % Adjusted gross margin 53.0 % 52.7 % SG&A expenses as a % of net sales 48.5 % 41.4 % Adjusted SG&A expenses as a % of adjusted net sales 45.9 % 39.8 %

________________________ (1) Represents adjustments and charges associated with voluntary recalls. (2) These costs are reported in SG&A expenses. (3) Represents employee severance costs in connection with the previously announced organizational realignment, including our commercial and sales organization.

YETI HOLDINGS, INC. Supplemental Financial Information Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited) (In thousands except per share amounts) Three Months Ended April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 Operating income $ 15,098 $ 33,290 Adjustments: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense(1) 6,775 4,754 Product recalls(2) (1,070 ) — Organizational realignment costs(3) 880 — Adjusted operating income $ 21,683 $ 38,044 Net income $ 10,564 $ 25,659 Adjustments: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense(1) 6,775 4,754 Product recalls(1) (1,070 ) — Organizational realignment costs(3) 880 — Other income(4) (6 ) (902 ) Tax impact of adjusting items(5) (1,612 ) (944 ) Adjusted net income $ 15,531 $ 28,567 Net sales $ 302,796 $ 293,628 Adjusted net sales $ 302,812 $ 293,628 Operating income as a % of net sales 5.0 % 11.3 % Adjusted operating income as a % of net sales 7.2 % 13.0 % Net income as a % of net sales 3.5 % 8.7 % Adjusted net income as a % of net sales 5.1 % 9.7 % Net income per diluted share $ 0.12 $ 0.29 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.18 $ 0.32 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 87,086 88,223

_________________________ (1) These costs are reported in SG&A expenses. (2) Represents adjustments and charges associated with voluntary recalls. (3) Represents employee severance costs in connection with an organizational realignment, including the previously announced organizational realignment, including our commercial and sales organization. (4) Other income substantially consists of realized and unrealized foreign currency gains and losses on intercompany balances that arise in the ordinary course of business. (5) Represents the tax impact of adjustments calculated at an expected statutory tax rate of 24.5% for both the three months ended April 1, 2023 and April 2, 2022.

YETI HOLDINGS, INC. Supplemental Financial Information Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended April 1, 2023 Three Months Ended April 2, 2022 Net Sales Product

Recalls(1) Adjusted Net

Sales Net Sales Product

Recalls(1) Adjusted Net

Sales Channel Wholesale $ 135,829 $ 16 $ 135,845 $ 137,666 $ — $ 137,666 Direct-to-consumer 166,967 — 166,967 155,962 — 155,962 Total $ 302,796 $ 16 $ 302,812 $ 293,628 $ — $ 293,628 Category Coolers & Equipment $ 104,354 $ 16 $ 104,370 $ 102,958 $ — $ 102,958 Drinkware 190,287 — 190,287 183,998 — 183,998 Other 8,155 — 8,155 6,672 — 6,672 Total $ 302,796 $ 16 $ 302,812 $ 293,628 $ — $ 293,628

_________________________ (1) Represents adjustments and charges associated with voluntary recalls.