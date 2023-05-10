Tecton™ Announces Mother’s Day Special Offer

Mothers and those who love them can now enjoy Tecton for a lower price on orders through the end of May. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mothers and those who love them can now enjoy Tecton for a lower price on orders through the end of May. (Photo: Business Wire)

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today’s moms shoulder many responsibilities, whether they are stay-at-home moms, working moms, or somewhere in between. Nearly half of all moms are facing burnout from motherhood, and the majority of moms are primarily responsible for running their households and caring for their children.

Tecton™ recognizes the enormous sacrifices mothers make every day to raise their children. In celebration of the upcoming holiday of Mother’s Day, Tecton™, the world’s first and only nature-identical ketone beverage that’s palatable and safe at any dose for any age, has announced a special offer for mothers and the people who love them. This special price is 42% lower than retail on every order of Tecton until the end of the month (May 31, 2023).

“It’s important for us to show the moms in our lives and around the world that we see the hard work they do day in and day out to benefit our local, regional and global communities,” says Udaiyan Jatar, Co-Founder and President of Tecton™. “This celebratory offer is a small way of saying ‘thank you’ for everything.”

“We believe moms everywhere can benefit from the amazing power of ketones,” Jatar adds. “Unlike caffeinated beverages, ketones, which are considered to be the fourth macronutrient, supply ample energy without impacting blood sugar levels or preventing moms from getting the rejuvenating sleep they need at night.”

The exogenous ketone esters used in Tecton™ have many benefits that can help moms power through their day. According to Tecton’s nutrition advisor, Dr. Rick Bloomer, exogenous ketones may help improve cognitive function (i.e., brain fog) and assist with appetite suppression. In addition, because Tecton™ contains 0 sugar and 0 caffeine, it is safe to drink during a fast without breaking it, and it will not keep moms up at night unnecessarily.

The special offer is available exclusively at go.tectonlife.com/TectonMoms and will be valid until May 31, 2023.

About Tecton™

Tecton™ is the world’s first ketone hydration beverage that aims to help people discover the extraordinary within themselves. It contains a nature-identical ketone produced through a proprietary and natural enzymatic process. Tecton™ was founded by a former special forces combat medic and a beverage industry veteran with global experience. Tecton’s true mission is to leverage the power of business to improve the health and wellbeing of people, and has committed 1% of revenue to nonprofits that help disabled veterans put their lives back together. Learn more at tectonlife.com.