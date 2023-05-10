Sunrise Senior Living Opens New Community in McLean

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunrise Senior Living, an industry pioneer and leading provider of senior living services, based in McLean, VA announces the opening of its newest community in the Northern Virginia-region: Sunrise of McLean Village.

Situated in the heart of McLean, Sunrise of McLean Village is located in dynamic Northern Virginia area, home to the first Sunrise more than 40 years ago. This new community proudly continues the company’s tradition of providing high-quality senior living as it begins welcoming its first residents this month. Built in partnership with Alexandria, VA-based architect, Rust | Orling Architecture, and general contractor, The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, Sunrise of McLean Village will be home to more than 120 residents. The community will offer assisted living accommodations and memory care for those living with memory loss.

“We look forward to proudly continuing our legacy in McLean with the opening of Sunrise of McLean Village,” shares Maureen Davis, Sunrise of McLean Village’s Executive Director. “Being raised locally, I appreciate our uniqueness. This community will help make the area even more remarkable. My team and I will eagerly welcome our new residents and their loved ones into the Sunrise family. We will serve our residents according to their preferences. Giving them the lives they want, deserve, and have earned.”

The three-story property spans nearly 90,000 square feet of space. The building’s brick façade fits seamlessly into the surrounding area’s historic and traditional feel but brings a unique touch with its large picture windows and subtle modern design elements. Sunrise of McLean Village’s interiors were designed by Sunrise’s in-house design team that took every detail into account while designing the spaces. Using the natural light from the large windows, the common spaces are bright and stylishly decorated with curated furniture, built specifically for this community. Residents will enjoy the community’s sophisticated air paired with its cozy, home-like feel. A special piece of Sunrise of McLean Village’s design can be found along the interior walls which are lined with works from local artists and creators.

Sunrise of McLean Village offers several intentionally-designed amenity spaces to promote activity and engagement throughout the community. These amenities include large common spaces like the dining room and the contemporary bistro, which will feature a bar for entertainment, social hours and events for residents and their families. Additional amenities will include a fitness center, library, two sunrooms, activity room, hair and nail salon and a massage room. A special element of the community is its emphasis on access to outdoor space. These amenities include five covered porches, a large outdoor terrace, two rooftop terraces, and a public-private heritage garden. This area will have sections for public use and a section for residents only. The garden will feature landscaping with native plants, benches as well as accessible walking paths. The community is pet-friendly so residents can look forward to enjoying this area with their own furry friend if they would like.

The community’s location on McLean’s Chain Bridge Road provides connectivity for residents and their families. Residents will be able to take advantage of daytrips to historic and cultural sites in Washington, D.C., visits to the region’s many landscaped parks and nature preserves, and upscale shopping and fine dining at Tysons Corner.

Sunrise of McLean Village will join nearly 20 other operating Sunrise communities across the region. The last community to open in Northern Virginia was Sunrise of Fairfax, which opened in 2021 and won a 2022 Senior Living by Design Award from Argentum. Sunrise is also nearing the completion of Sunrise of Vienna, one of the town’s first assisted living communities, which is scheduled to open later this year.

Sunrise of McLean Village is located at 1515 Chain Bridge Road McLean, VA 22101. The community offers in-person tours, virtual tours, and assessments to identify each resident's unique needs. For more information or to schedule a tour, please call 703-214-4419 or visit our website.

About Sunrise Senior Living

Founded in 1981, Sunrise Senior Living is credited with establishing the modern era of senior living. Each Sunrise community is dedicated to delivering a personalized approach to senior living where every aspect of the services and environment is built around the specific wants and needs of the individual seniors that call the community home. From purposefully created and thoughtful design, to engaging programming and lifestyle activities and best-in-class quality of care that evolves with the needs of each senior, Sunrise’s industry-leading innovation is built upon its mission to champion quality of life for all seniors. Celebrating 40 years, Sunrise operates more than 270 communities in the United States and Canada serving more than 28,000 residents. With more than 20,000 highly trained team members, Sunrise offers a full range of personalized services, including independent living, assisted living, care for individuals with Alzheimer's and other forms of memory loss, as well as nursing and rehabilitative services.