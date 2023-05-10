Item 9 Labs Releases Latest Limited Edition One-Gram Rosin-Infused Pre-Rolls

The demand for solventless cannabis products in Arizona has continued to grow since the start of the state's adult-use cannabis market. Item 9 Labs' infusion process for these pre-rolls captures the true essence of its award-winning, intentionally grown flower and features flavorful and potent, 100% solventless rosin. (Photo: Business Wire)

The demand for solventless cannabis products in Arizona has continued to grow since the start of the state's adult-use cannabis market. Item 9 Labs' infusion process for these pre-rolls captures the true essence of its award-winning, intentionally grown flower and features flavorful and potent, 100% solventless rosin. (Photo: Business Wire)

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Item 9 Labs, an award-winning, premium cannabis brand, announced the latest release of its limited edition one-gram rosin-infused pre-rolls in participating Arizona dispensaries.

The product release follows a successful initial test run in December 2022 that immediately sold out after being stocked in local dispensaries and generated extremely positive customer and budtender feedback on the product quality.

“Our team’s infusion process for these pre-rolls captures the true essence of our award-winning, intentionally grown flower and features flavorful and potent, 100% solventless rosin,” said Chris Wolven, Chief Operating Officer of Item 9 Labs.

The demand for solventless cannabis products in Arizona has continued to grow since the start of the state’s adult-use cannabis market, especially in the concentrate and vape categories. The niche sector provides a consistent, high quality and fuller expression of the various cannabinoids and terpenes that the cannabis plant has to offer.

Cannabis data firm BDSA analyzed product data from the past year and noted that the growing rosin category is making a significant mark among many mature markets in the evolving industry, counting single to double-digit growth in sales from 2021 to 2022.

“Our goal is to provide our community with the premium cannabis products they deserve,” Wolven continued. “Item 9 Labs one-gram rosin-infused pre-rolls are made with full nugs from our premium, house-grown cannabis flower and infused with pure concentrate – creating a pocket-free, fully homogenized infused pre-roll that stands out from others in the Arizona market.”

Item 9 Labs’ addition of rosin-infused pre-rolls bolsters its already extensive product lineup of connoisseur grade pre-rolls, featuring one-gram pre-rolls crafted with its award-winning flower and infused with live resin sugar, live resin badder or crumble concentrates.

According to BDSA’s most recent market research, Item 9 Labs ranked No. 3 in Arizona’s one-gram infused pre-roll category for February 2023, capturing 8.5% market share. Overall, the state generated $4.16 million in infused pre-rolls that month. Being sold in over 65% of Arizona’s dispensaries, Item 9 Labs is recognized as one of the top 10 leading cannabis brands in the state.

The rosin-infused pre-rolls are sold at participating Botanica, JARS and Nature's Medicines locations, among other dispensaries throughout Phoenix.

To learn more about Item 9 Labs and the brand’s wide range of premium cannabis products, visit item9labs.com or its Instagram at @item_9_labs.

ABOUT ITEM 9 LABS

Item 9 Labs cultivates the highest quality cannabis products while providing transparency, consistency and well-being for an enhanced cannabis experience. With more than 35 podium finishes in Arizona marijuana competitions, Item 9 Labs is a trusted source for premium cannabis products. Starting with intentionally grown flower, the Item 9 Labs product catalog spans across five core categories, including several active cannabis strains, cannabis vape products, premium concentrates and Orion vape technology. For additional information, visit item9labs.com.