Travel Lovers May Now Save Time and Money with Premium Subscription Bundle from The Weather Channel and Travel + Leisure GO

Subscription travel club Travel + Leisure GO announced a collaboration with The Weather Channel digital properties, bundling weather insights and travel discounts in one convenient subscription – perfect for today’s busy traveler. (Photo: Business Wire)

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Subscription travel club Travel + Leisure GO announced a collaboration with The Weather Channel digital properties, bundling weather insights and travel discounts in one convenient subscription – perfect for today’s busy traveler.

The new bundle deal allows consumers to pair The Weather Channel Premium Pro digital subscription with travel savings club, Travel + Leisure GO, and conveniently manage both memberships on The Weather Channel website, weather.com. Subscribers can seamlessly book and pack for their next vacation, all with the confidence that they’re receiving travel deals and reliable weather forecasts from two trusted brands.

Featuring bookable itineraries inspired by the pages of the iconic magazine, Travel + Leisure GO membership unlocks discounts at hotels and resorts around the world, as well as preferred pricing on rental cars, cruises, activities and more. Members receive a subscription to Travel + Leisure digital and print magazine at no additional cost, and enjoy access to a personal concierge service, as well as a curated collection of travel-centric video content for movement, fitness and meditation techniques on the go.

“Travelers don’t just want great vacation discounts and inspirational content, they also want to know what to expect when they arrive at their destination, and there is no greater variable than the weather,” said Fiona Downing, Chief Membership Officer, Travel + Leisure GO. “By bundling a Travel + Leisure GO membership and a Premium Pro subscription with The Weather Channel, consumers will save time and money – and they’ll always know when to pack a rain jacket.”

The world’s most accurate weather forecaster1, The Weather Channel strives to combine actionable weather data with industry-leading science and technology to better inform consumers’ daily actions and support smarter decision-making for businesses. The Weather Channel Premium Pro offers subscribers deeper weather insights, such as forecasts every 15 minutes for detailed weather planning, 72-hour future radar and full access to exclusive videos and meteorologist insights.

“Weather impacts all of us, every day. Especially as we plan leisure travel, there’s an inherent need to know what weather to prepare for and expect. In fact, our research shows 67% of our survey participants use information from The Weather Channel to research or make travel plans,” said Rachel Chukura, Head of Consumer Business and Subscriptions at The Weather Company, an IBM Business. “We continue to collaborate with well-known brands such as Travel + Leisure to offer convenient bundled subscriptions for consumers that are designed to provide value long after they click subscribe.”

The Weather Channel Premium Pro (regularly $29.99 per year) + Travel + Leisure GO (regularly $99.95 per year) bundle is available for $77.96 per year – a total savings of $51.98 a year (40% off). New bundle subscribers will also receive a complimentary $25 travel credit, which can be used toward bookings on hotels, rental cars and activities made through Travel + Leisure GO.

To learn more or sign up for a bundle subscription, please visit www.weather.com/subscribe/bundle-travelandleisure.

