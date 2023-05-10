Sommetrics Presents at 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sommetrics, a private company developing solutions to improve sleep health by providing innovative first in class products to treat sleep apnea, today announced that it made a presentation at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference. The presentation highlighted the Company’s aerSleep II system for the treatment of moderate and severe sleep apnea and described progress in the U.S. pivotal SUPRA trial (Study Using negative Pressure to Relieve Apnea). A video archive of the presentation may be found at https://wsw.com/webcast/needham129/somm/2278536.

About Sommetrics

Sommetrics is a privately funded company located in San Diego, California. It is focused on improving sleep quality by providing products and services that deal with disorders of the upper airway such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring. For more information, visit www.sommetrics.com.