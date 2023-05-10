Nine Mitel Leaders Receive CRN’s 2023 Women of the Channel Honors

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitel®, a global leader in business communications, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named nine channel leaders from North America and Europe to the Women of the Channel list for 2023. Every year, CRN recognizes women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose expertise and vision are leaving a noticeable and commendable mark on the technology industry.

“Mitel is incredibly fortunate to have these dynamic and talented leaders serving our channel community,” said Venkat Nagaswamy, chief marketing officer at Mitel. “Company-wide, we are committed to fostering a workplace where women feel empowered. Across markets and verticals, these nine routinely go above and beyond to support our partners and lead by example. We celebrate their success and thank them - Sue, Misty, Fiona, Jessica, Sara, Ilona, Sara, Chelsea, and Susanna - for their exceptional commitment to our partners and customers.”

Sue Anders, general manager, SLED and public sector – Sue is the vertical lead for Mitel’s public sector and non-profit business, including SLED. In this role, she has created and implemented an extraordinarily successful channel-focused government selling agent program to educate and enable Mitel’s channel partners to strengthen their go-to-market strategy.

Misty Hanvey, senior manager, global partner program – Misty has demonstrated success across various areas of the channel with a focus on the development and management of channel programs and channel tools. Over the past year, she helped grow Mitel’s Global Partner Program by managing two new performance rebate programs for our partners.

Fiona Hills, director, Americas global partner program – Leading Mitel’s Global Partner Program for the Americas region, Fiona has built a proven track record of delivering a wide variety of program development and management activities over her career. This year she led the successful launch of a new partner performance dashboard which provides a holistic view of performance to make it easier for our partners to track progress against program goals.

Jessica Maria, group director, Americas partner marketing – Jessica leads Mitel’s partner/field marketing team throughout the Americas region. During her time at Mitel, she has delivered several new and innovative data-driven incentive partner programs, each designed around an actionable approach to customer lifecycle management and partner engagement.

Chelsea Neal Sheffield, channel sales manager - Chelsea manages Mitel’s Inside Channel Account Team and has played a key role in developing and executing Mitel’s customer lifecycle management strategy. Her growing team aids our partners across the US, Caribbean, and Latin America in meeting our joint customers’ needs at every stage of their buying journey.

Sara Wilde, senior channel marketing manager – Sara leads the marketing strategy and execution for Mitel distributors and service providers throughout North America and Latin America. This year she developed and launched a series of programs and promotions designed to help distributors and their partners promote and sell Mitel products and solutions more confidently.

Ilona Masche, marketing director Central Europe – Ilona leads marketing in Central Europe at Mitel. She manages both online and offline marketing campaigns with channel partners, taking an active role from strategic planning through to implementation. This year, Ilona implemented innovative data-driven channel incentives that helped partners reach their targets while providing them with better opportunities to deliver the right solution to customers and prospects.

Sara Hellon, group vice president global commercial sales strategy & operations – As a member of the senior leadership team at Mitel, Sara is responsible for all aspects of commercial and sales operations & strategy as well as driving and managing corporate transformation incentives. Sara recently devised a successful strategy for optimizing channel and commercial operations, resulting in increased revenue and partner satisfaction.

Susanna Meyrick, international distribution channel director – In her role as director, international distribution channel at Mitel, Susanna is responsible for transforming the company’s distribution structure to drive deeper collaboration with distributors and continuous business growth across international markets. At Mitel, Susanna has introduced a clear strategy for distribution that has advanced Mitel’s channel business and improved experience for the resellers and their customers.

The CRN 2023 Women of the Channel honorees bring their creativity, strategic thinking and leadership to bear in a variety of roles and responsibilities, but all are turning their unique talents toward driving success for their partners and customers. With this recognition, CRN honors these women for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

“We are ecstatic to announce this year’s honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they’ve accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next.”

The 2023 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 8 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

