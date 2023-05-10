Four Tanium Executives Recognized in CRN’s 2023 Women of the Channel List

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tanium, the industry’s only provider of converged endpoint management (XEM), today announced that four of its channel leaders have been named to the 2023 CRN® Women of the Channel list. CRN annually recognizes women from vendor-, distributor-, and solution-provider organizations whose expertise and vision are leaving a commendable mark on the technology industry.

“Our partners have seen significant growth in recent years, and having such excellent representation on this year’s Women of the Channel List is incredible validation of our team and their dedication,” said Todd Palmer, SVP of global partner sales at Tanium. “Not only are our honorees accomplished professionals, but they are also valuable contributors to the success of both Tanium and our partners. Congratulations to each of them for this fantastic achievement.”

The CRN 2023 Women of the Channel offer creativity, strategic thinking, and leadership to various roles and responsibilities while remaining focused on driving success for partners and customers. CRN honors these women for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

Meet Tanium’s 2023 Women of the Channel:

Jennifer Axt – Vice President of U.S. State & Local Government and Education (SLED)

Axt, a 25-year industry veteran, has been instrumental in the success of several SLED-focused programs during her tenure at Fortune 100 companies. Her leadership and deep understanding of the unique needs of state and local organizations is critical for Tanium’s continued growth in the sector.

Sheila Luskin – Regional Vice President, Partner Sales

As a channel veteran with decades of partner management and leadership experience, Luskin brings to Tanium extensive knowledge from her roles at multiple technology companies and partners. In 2022, she spearheaded a successful enablement program for Tanium’s global service integrators; she continues to lead partner recruitment efforts by improving the quality and frequency of communication and growing partner services engagements.

Kim Mackey – Regional Vice President, Federal Partners

Mackey boasts thirty years of tech industry experience; she has focused on federal law enforcement agencies for the past 12 and is instrumental in creating holistic strategies to drive success among Tanium’s federal partners.

Kim Harris – Senior Director, Global Partner Marketing

With a career spanning more than two decades, Harris has been consistently recognized as a transformational leader for her go-to-market strategies. At Tanium, she focuses on increasing mindshare among the partner ecosystem to expand the Tanium brand.

Customers today grapple with countless disparate tools and manual processes to find and patch vulnerabilities, configure policies, and manage certificates, all while keeping pace with the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber threats. Research shows that 94% of organizations miss 20% or more of their endpoints, and the lack of visibility into and control of their environments means most organizations are literally in the dark when it comes to threats.

Tanium XEM provides a single platform with real-time visibility and data from every endpoint. The platform delivers comprehensive control for hardening the environment and remediating issues with minimal network impact, providing certainty without complexity—and without the high costs associated with multiple point solutions.

Tanium’s partner ecosystem is built on long-term investments in joint product and services offerings that use XEM as the foundation to help customers manage risk, improve their security posture, ensure compliance, reduce complexity, decrease costs, improve efficiency, and boost collaboration among IT, risk, and security teams. Newly launched innovations, including Software Bill of Materials (SBOM), Certificate Manager, and Digital Employee Experience (DEX), demonstrate Tanium’s commitment to meeting customer challenges for today and tomorrow.

“We are ecstatic to announce this year’s honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they’ve accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next.”

CRN’s Women of the Channel is Tanium’s latest recognition for its partnership achievements. Three key leaders were featured among CRN’s 2023 Channel Chiefs earlier this year, and two others were included in the 2022 list of Women of the Channel.

To learn how Tanium empowers partners to achieve business objectives and create the security and agility needed to thrive as a digital enterprise, visit: https://www.tanium.com/partners/become-a-partner/

About Tanium

Tanium, the industry’s only provider of converged endpoint management (XEM), is the reference platform of choice to manage complex security and technology environments. Only Tanium protects every endpoint from cyber threats by integrating workflows across IT, Risk, Compliance, and Security into a single platform that delivers comprehensive visibility across devices, a unified set of controls, real-time remediation, and a common taxonomy for a single shared purpose: to protect critical information and infrastructure at scale. Tanium has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list for seven consecutive years and ranks for the second consecutive year on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For. In fact, more than half of the Fortune 100 and the U.S. Armed Forces trust Tanium to protect people; defend data; secure systems; and see and control every endpoint, team, and workflow everywhere. That’s The Power of Certainty™. Visit www.tanium.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.