Forester Capital Enters Strategic Relationship with Sahul Sharma of Triveni Capital

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forester Capital, an alternative investment platform, will make a strategic investment into the flagship fund of Triveni Investments L.P., a long/short equity manager that seeks to identify mispriced investments in the financial sector and adjacent sectors. The fund is managed by Sahul Sharma, who was most recently a portfolio manager at Point 72 and D.E. Shaw. Sahul and his team strive to create a portfolio that is diversified across sub-sectors, geographies, frameworks, and themes.

Sharma has over 20 years of experience and a unified approach to fundamental research, factor diversification, risk management, and trading. The US will be a core area of focus given the large and diverse investment universe, with additional exposure to India, Europe, and other international markets.

“Sahul brings decades of experience to investing in the financial sector and adjacent sectors. His ability to invest both long and short in this space enables him to take advantage of the dispersion in financials, creating an opportunity to generate strong risk-adjusted returns for investors,” said Trent Carmichael, founder and managing principal of Forester Capital.

Prior to Triveni’s 2023 launch, Sharma was a portfolio manager focused on global financials employing a low net exposure strategy at Point 72. He was a portfolio manager for five years at D.E. Shaw and worked previously for Ziff Brothers, where he honed his process-oriented approach to equity investing. He also worked for SEB Asset Management and Ramsey Asset Management.

“We are excited to start the Triveni journey with a strong and respected partner in the industry,” said Sharma. “When looking for an anchor investor, we were focused on finding someone that aligns with Triveni’s three pillars - approach, process, and culture. The amount of effort and thought that Forester put into researching and understanding our strategy tells us about their long-term commitment to our firm, their partners, and investors. I look forward to drawing on Forester’s expertise to build a firm that brings together fundamental investing and risk management that strives to generate alpha in the financial sector on a global scale.”

Since 2000, Forester has been sourcing and investing in experienced investors early in the life cycle of their businesses. In 2017, Forester began making strategic investments in early-stage managers. These strategic partnerships provide investors access to seasoned investment talent with the backing of an institutional platform at attractive economics. Through this program, Forester provides initial seed or acceleration capital as well as operational support and strategic guidance. Including this investment in Triveni Capital, Forester will have invested approximately $815 million across 16 strategic managers.

About Forester Capital

Forester Capital, L.L.C. is a $1.1 billion Alternative Investment Platform and has generated $2.0 billion in profits for investors since inception. Investors participate through Forester’s advisory program, private equity structured revenue share funds, commingled funds, direct co-investments, and capacity rights options. Forester has the unique opportunity to make strategic investments with seasoned, successful managers who are starting, or have recently started, their own firms.

Founded in 1999, Forester Capital is led by Managing Principal Trent Carmichael. Prior to founding Forester Capital, Mr. Carmichael was an analyst at Tiger Management. Forester Capital is located in Stamford, CT.

About Triveni Capital Investments, LP

Founded by Sahul Sharma, Triveni invests both long and short in global equities focusing on the financial sector and adjacent sectors. Triveni seeks to create a portfolio that is diversified across sub-sectors, geographies, frameworks, and themes. The team performs deep fundamental research to develop conviction around six key criteria which include multiple, earnings, event, variant perception, quantification, and management. Shorting is an integral part of the investment and risk management framework. The firm is located in Stamford, CT.