AMC Health and the University of Mississippi Medical Center Partner to Improve Chronic Condition Care Through Remote Monitoring

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) is partnering with AMC Health — a leading provider of remote patient monitoring (RPM) services — to broaden and enhance care for patients with chronic health conditions.

Through this collaboration, UMMC will extend care beyond hospital walls for patients with chronic conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension, among others. The partnership is the latest example of UMMC's commitment to providing state-of-the-art care for patients throughout the state.

UMMC is Mississippi's only academic medical center and, in 2017, was recognized as one of only two federally designated Centers of Excellence in Telehealth. AMC Health, meanwhile, has been providing virtual care and RPM solutions for over two decades. Its comprehensive RPM platform has helped healthcare organizations across the country to improve patient outcomes, reduce costs, and increase access to care.

Choosing a new RPM partner was a high priority for UMMC. A multidisciplinary team at the hospital rigorously evaluated more than 20 potential vendors before deciding that AMC Health offered the best solution for today and the scalability to make it the best solution for the future.

"We are thrilled to partner with the University of Mississippi Medical Center to improve the lives of patients with chronic diseases," said Nesim Bildirici, CEO of AMC Health. "Our RPM solution will provide patients with the tools they need to take control of their health and work with their healthcare providers to achieve better outcomes. This collaboration with UMMC, striving together to improve quality of care, patient engagement, and health equity, is a privilege."

Deaths related to chronic disease are a profound concern in Mississippi. According to the Mississippi Department of Health, the state's cardiovascular disease (CVD) mortality rate continues to be the highest in the nation. CVD — including heart disease and stroke — is the leading cause of death in the state, accounting for over a third of all deaths. Similarly, the prevalence rates of several other chronic conditions, including diabetes, in Mississippi are among the highest in the country.

Many risk factors associated with these chronic health conditions, however, can be effectively controlled. AMC Health's services help to minimize these risks by addressing gaps in care, such as providing polychronic condition management and promoting health equity by identifying social determinants of health.

AMC Health's innovative enterprise-wide RPM system combines remote monitoring technology, health education to improve health literacy and promote self-management, and evidence-based management protocols. While the system proactively encourages patient participation, it also provides patients with timely access to a multidisciplinary medical team, including RN care coordinators, pharmacists, dieticians, and physician specialists. It enables patients to access personalized care plans, continuously monitor vital signs, and communicate live with healthcare professionals.

CareConsole® is the solution's FDA Class II 510(k) cleared Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) virtual care platform. A key component of this software is the integration of machine learning. Through continuously updated analytics, this software enables clinicians to quickly identify patients at rising risk and deliver timely interventions, as necessary.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the delivery of healthcare services in the central Mississippi region. To monitor the impact of the collaboration, UMMC will use CareConsole's robust reporting system to track a variety of metrics, including operational efficiency and clinical outcomes.

About AMC Health

Founded in 2002, AMC Health's Virtual Care and Remote Patient Monitoring suite of solutions leverages a superior analytics platform and a simple user interface that integrates easily into clinical workflows. AMC Health's advanced, real-time, analytics-driven, virtual care solutions have driven outstanding and measurable outcomes to hundreds of thousands of patients across the healthcare continuum, including payers, provider systems, and governmental agencies. Its FDA Class II clinical decision support platform is combined with end-to-end clinical and support RPM services that enable healthcare organizations to confidently extend their services beyond the four walls of hospital and ambulatory clinic settings.

AMC Health's unparalleled corpus of peer-reviewed, published studies highlights clinical improvements for chronic conditions, including heart failure, diabetes, and hypertension, resulting in reductions in hospital admissions and substantial financial returns on investment. For more information, visit www.amchealth.com.