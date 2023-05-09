R3 Continuum Confronts Leader Mental Health Crisis with Evidence-Based Behavioral Health Support

Be Equipped. Be Empowered. Be Supported. R3 is the leader in helping people and organizations recover, perform, and thrive by delivering rapid response and ongoing behavioral health support in the wake of workplace disruption, violence, critical incidents, and intensive stress. Learn how we help make tomorrow better than today for your organization and your people. Visit www.r3c.com.

Be Equipped. Be Empowered. Be Supported. R3 is the leader in helping people and organizations recover, perform, and thrive by delivering rapid response and ongoing behavioral health support in the wake of workplace disruption, violence, critical incidents, and intensive stress. Learn how we help make tomorrow better than today for your organization and your people. Visit www.r3c.com.

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--R3 Continuum (R3), a workplace behavioral health company specializing in helping people and organizations thrive in the face of disruption, is delivering mental wellness counseling and performance coaching aimed at mitigating the growing mental health crisis among business leaders. These services provide personalized, confidential, and rapidly accessible support for leaders and high performers whose mental health often suffers—as evidenced by high rates of burnout, depression, and anxiety.

Designed for leaders across high-test, high-stress industries—including banking and finance, management consulting, law, fintech, technology, healthcare, and more—R3’s Leader Mental Wellness Counseling and Leader Performance Coaching services support and empower leaders as whole people.

Services are tailored to meet each leader’s personal, holistic needs and seamlessly adjust to accommodate changes in their professional and personal lives. Support can also extend to family members. Unlike cookie-cutter approaches, R3’s leadership services’ ROI is measurable through qualitative and quantitative feedback and NPS scores, and is guaranteed.

Leader Mental Wellness Counseling – Follow link to learn more

Designed for leaders who can benefit from clinical counseling and may be impacted by personal or organizational disruption, ongoing stress, substance abuse, burnout, depression, anxiety, or other mental health issues impacting their daily lives and work performance.

Leader Performance Coaching – Follow link to learn more

Designed for leaders who can benefit from world-class performance coaching to better manage change, increase confidence, enhance emotional intelligence, improve communication, and optimize overall performance.

“Organizations are realizing the importance of promoting the mental health of their leaders and are seeking personalized, accessible, and reliable solutions,” said Jim Mortensen, president of R3 Continuum. “Our solutions meet those needs while delivering unmatched service. A leader’s first call to R3 is answered by a live person who, within a few hours, matches them with a counselor or coach best suited to their needs, preferences, and goals. After a match is made, the counselor or coach will reach out directly within 24 hours. We help organizations engage and retain leaders by making expert support easily and conveniently available.”

Recent research illustrates the need to support leaders charged with protecting brands and growing the bottom line. A 2022 Deloitte study found that nearly 70% of leaders considered walking away from their positions due to the impact on their mental health. Meanwhile, 89% said that improving their well-being was a top priority, and 74% reported facing job-related obstacles to achieving their well-being goals. Further evidence suggests that C-suite leaders experience higher rates of mental illness and burnout than regular employees, placing them and their organizations at greater risk.

Leaders who embrace mental health support are better prepared to lead organizations and teams via improved decision making, enhanced communication, and amplified emotional intelligence. They are also better able to support the mental well-being of their teams and have a positive impact on organizational culture.

R3’s services are offered most often through a company’s employee assistance program or a benefits plan, so no cost is incurred by a leader seeking assistance. Individual privacy and confidentiality are protected, and HR leaders can access anonymous aggregated insights on workplace mental health trends to inform improvements.

About R3 Continuum

R3 is a leader in behavioral health solutions for workplace well-being. The company responds to an average of 2,500 disruptive events per month. Notable events for which R3 has provided immediate and ongoing support include 9/11, the Boston Marathon bombing, Hurricane Katrina, the Las Vegas shooting, and the U.S. Capitol insurrection. Ongoing, R3 provides behavioral health support in response to workplace disruptions such as employee death, mass layoffs, and natural disasters. R3 supports at all levels of an organization simultaneously and at scale to promote workplace well-being and performance in the face of an ever-changing and often unpredictable world. Visit R3’s website and watch the overview video to learn more.