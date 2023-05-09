North Carolina’s Largest Community College, Wake Technical, Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Serve Students at Seven Campuses

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--North Carolina’s largest community college, Wake Technical Community College (Wake Technical) has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to provide a comprehensive video and media creation, hosting, storage and distribution solution across its seven campuses and associated learning facilities that serve more than 70,000 students each year. YuJa will replace VidGrid, the institution’s former video enterprise learning platform, which is phasing out its education offering.

Wake Technical leadership was seeking an all-in-one solution that integrates with both Blackboard and Moodle learning management systems, as well as that supports student recording and media creation and provides a variety of ways to share and deliver content. Leaders also wanted a tool that enables simple sharing, management, and organization of media and other digital resources. In addition to these features, YuJa’s Video Platform supports captions, video quizzing, comprehensive analytics, gradebook integration, and more that help create an engaging, collaborative learning environment.

“YuJa is proud to serve a growing number of institutions in the North Carolina Community College System with ed-tech solutions that help enable all learners to succeed,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “YuJa’s suite of tools is designed with educational institutions and ease of use in mind, so instructors can focus on doing what they do best.”

ABOUT WAKE TECHNICAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Wake Technical Community College is North Carolina’s largest community college, serving more than 70,000 adults annually, with seven campuses, two training centers, multiple community sites and a comprehensive array of online learning options. Wake Tech is accredited and offers more than 250 associate degree, diploma and certificate programs that prepare students for university transfer or immediate employment. The college also offers short-term, non-degree programs.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.