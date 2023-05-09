good2grow Kicks off Family Travel Season With “On the Road” Campaign and Sweepstakes

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--good2grow, a leading beverage and snack brand for kids, is kicking off road-trip season and making family travel more enjoyable with the launch of good2grow On the Road. The campaign gives kids and parents a reason to smile with a national sweepstakes, digital resources for families as they hit the road this spring and summer, and a partnership to grant wishes with Make-A-Wish Georgia.

Families can enter the online sweepstakes now through June 7 for a chance to win weekly and grand prizes. Ten winners will be selected each week during the promotional period to win a $50 Visa eGift Card to use on their trips. good2grow will also select five winners to receive the Ultimate Road Trip Grand Prize Package – valued at more than $800 – which provides everything parents need for a tantrum-free trip, including a kids’ tablet, cooler, plenty of good2grow swag and a selection of the brand’s fan-favorite juices, milk and new Snackers line. Families can enter at good2grow.com/ontheroad, where they will also find digital resources including a printable activity book.

"As a brand, our goal is to not only provide products that kids love, but also to serve as a resource for parents,” said Gunnar Olson, CEO of good2grow. “The On the Road campaign allows us to help families avoid common stressors and speed bumps and focus on making memories together.”

good2grow has also partnered with Make-A-Wish Georgia to make vacation dreams come true for two children by sponsoring their trips to Walt Disney World. good2grow will host send-off parties for the families, providing them with their own Ultimate Road Trip Kit before they head out on their adventures.

“Giving back is incredibly important to our brand, so we’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Make-A-Wish Georgia to include granting two wishes to local children this year,” said Edzra Gibson, vice president of brand marketing. “Every family deserves to take the trip of a lifetime, and we look forward to making wishes come true for families in our own backyard.”

To learn more about good2grow, visit good2grow.com.

About good2grow

good2grow® inspires kids to eat and drink healthier with an innovative line of better-for-them beverages and snacks. The brand makes smiles for parents and kids alike by combining fun and nutrition, with hundreds of collectable 3D character tops from the hottest names in children’s entertainment, including Disney™, Universal™, Hasbro™, Nickelodeon™, Warner Bros™ and many more. Parents love that the packaging is reusable, dishwasher-safe, recyclable and BPA-free, and that the products contain no artificial colors or flavors. good2grow is available nationally at retailers including Target™, Walmart™, Kwik Trip™, Walgreens™ and CVS™. For more information on the brand and to find a store near you, visit good2grow.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

About Make-A-Wish Georgia

Make-A-Wish Georgia has the unique ability to transform a child and family’s life during some of their most difficult trials – as a wish creates an opportunity for hope and the ability to experience life beyond illness. In the fight against a critical illness, each wish serves as a catalyst for renewed strength and encouragement for every child and family on their journey. We’ve been granting wishes to Georgia wish kids since 1995. www.georgia.wish.org.