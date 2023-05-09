CORRECTING and REPLACING Stagwell Group Enters Advanced Negotiations With AlpInvest Partners

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Headline of release should read: Stagwell Group Enters Advanced Negotiations With AlpInvest Partners (instead of The Stagwell Group, Manager of Stagwell Media LP, Enters Into Definitive Agreement With AlpInvest Partners).

The updated release reads:

STAGWELL GROUP ENTERS ADVANCED NEGOTIATIONS WITH ALPINVEST PARTNERS



Today, the Stagwell Group, manager of Stagwell Media LP, announced it is engaged in advanced negotiations to redeem AlpInvest Partners’ remaining interest in the Stagwell Media LP fund, subject to final documentation.

About The Stagwell Group

The Stagwell Group LLC (the “Stagwell Group”) is a registered investment advisory company formed by Mark Penn. The Stagwell Group manages Stagwell Media LP, a private equity fund whose portfolio includes Stagwell Inc., the challenger network built to transform marketing (NASDAQ: STGW).