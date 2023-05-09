Informatica Expands its Collaboration with Microsoft, Announces Planned Intelligent Data Management Cloud as a Microsoft Azure Native ISV Service

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, expanded its collaboration with Microsoft with two key developments aimed at providing Microsoft Azure customers a more seamless and unified experience with the delivery of trusted data capabilities as an Azure Native Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Service and harnessing the power of AI to enable customers with data democratization for their Azure environment. The announcements were made at Informatica World 2023, the company’s annual customer conference underway in Las Vegas.

First, Informatica plans to offer its AI-powered, cloud-native Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) as an Azure Native ISV Service which will be an integration between a data management provider and Microsoft. This joint innovation means it will be easier for Azure customers around the globe to discover and have a simplified, unified experience to seamlessly access, provision, onboard, configure, and manage IDMC on Azure from within the Azure portal. In addition to the user experience, IDMC as an Azure Native ISV service will enable customers to use the platform’s advanced, end-to-end, serverless capabilities on Azure. The service is expected to be available in the second half of 2023.

Second, Informatica’s Cloud Data Governance and Catalog (CDGC) is now available natively on Azure, which provides Azure customers with the trusted capabilities for modern data strategy. With CDGC natively on Azure, customers can:

Unify key functions, such as data cataloging, governance, privacy, quality, and data marketplace, within a single cloud solution for data intelligence, harnessing the power of AI through Informatica’s AI engine, CL AI RE.

RE. Be empowered with self-service metadata analytics and data democratization for any environment (Azure, hybrid, and multi-cloud).

Receive a comprehensive and detailed understanding of their data environment across all on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud locations, including cloud data lakes/warehouses, analytics and business intelligence systems, databases, ETL (Extract Transform Load) tools, and enterprise systems.

“Informatica and Microsoft have long enjoyed significant collaboration showcased by a shared passion for innovation and an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction,” said Amit Walia, Chief Executive Officer at Informatica. “We are delighted to see our collaboration grow through these exciting announcements. By embedding our leading IDMC and data governance solution natively on Microsoft Azure, we put the power of our AI-driven platform into the hands of Azure customers, allowing them to tackle their most pressing data management needs seamlessly and confidently.”

“Microsoft and Informatica have been integral partners for us, and it’s reassuring to have them in our corner as we continue to lean on their expertise and innovation to become a more data-centric organization,” said Kyle Wieranga, VP, IT & Analytics, Burton Snowboards. “Through their combined advancements in AI and suite of best-of-breed cloud-native solutions, our complex data ecosystem is finally powering us forward rather than pulling us back.”

“We’re always eager to work with partners like Informatica to craft new solutions and build new bridges that address specific customer needs,” said Julia Liuson, President of Developer Division at Microsoft. “By helping to build IDMC as an Azure Native ISV Service, our customers can enjoy the benefits of IDMC’s serverless compute and breadth of capabilities with the cohesive experience they expect of a native Azure solution.”

IDMC as an Azure Native ISV Service is available through the Azure Marketplace and is currently planned for the second half of 2023. Customers will be able to count these purchases against their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitments.

About Informatica:

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, brings data to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical assets. We have created a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC), powered by AI and an end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, democratizing data and enabling enterprises to modernize and advance their business strategies. Customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Informatica. Where data comes to life.