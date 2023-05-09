CIM Group Partners with Shelters to Shutters to Bring Multifamily Industry Career Training and Housing to Situationally Homeless

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIM Group, a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer, announced today that it has partnered with Shelters to Shutters, a nonprofit organization that provides training and job opportunities in the multifamily industry and a path to housing for situationally homeless individuals and families.

Shelters to Shutters seeks to bring economic self-sufficiency to individuals and families at risk of becoming or are currently experiencing homelessness by providing career training and connections to job opportunities in the multifamily industry. Shelters to Shutters is focused on serving the situationally homeless, those who due to a life-changing situation, such as job loss, domestic violence, medical emergency or natural disaster, are soon to be, or currently facing homelessness.

“CIM Group believes in the critical mission of Shelters to Shutters, which provides a lifeline for individuals and families, offering a path forward with job skills, employment opportunities and housing. We have seen the success of Shelters to Shutters which, by providing a helping hand to people who are working to overcome a life-altering event, can restore their self-confidence and independence,” said Avi Shemesh, Co-Founder and Principal, CIM Group.

The Shelters to Shutters program works in conjunction with a network of nonprofits and social service groups to identify potential candidates for training to work in the multifamily industry. Apartment communities, run by Shelters to Shutters partners, regularly have openings for a host of property management positions.

Shelters to Shutters provides training to its program participants for property management jobs such as in maintenance, administration, and leasing. After course completion, participants interview for positions at apartment communities owned and operated by private companies, such as CIM Group. As part of the Shelters to Shutters program, once hired the individual is supported by a mentor and provided with furniture and housewares to set up their new home in an apartment provided at a discount by the employer.

CIM Group Vice President John Whitt was recently appointed to the national capital region advisory board of Shelters to Shutters after eight years as a committed volunteer and advocate for the organization in the greater Washington D.C. area. He has served as a mentor and advisor and has chaired various fundraising and networking events for Shelters to Shutters throughout the years.

Shelters to Shutters works with private real estate companies, such as CIM Group, which own and operate apartment communities. Currently, Shelters to Shutters operates in Atlanta, Charleston, Charlotte, Houston, Nashville, the greater Washington D.C. area, Orlando, North Texas and Phoenix.

CIM Group staff will receive information on volunteer opportunities in their area. Shelters to Shutters seeks volunteers for mentoring, career counseling such as resume and interview advice, event support, general outreach and marketing for the program.

About CIM Group

CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer. Since 1994, CIM has sought to create value in projects and positively impact the lives of people in communities across the Americas by delivering more than $60 billion of essential real estate and infrastructure projects. CIM’s diverse team of experts applies its broad knowledge and disciplined approach through hands-on management of real assets from due diligence to operations through disposition. CIM strives to make a meaningful difference in the world by executing key environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and enhancing each community in which it invests. For more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.

About Shelters to Shutters

Shelters to Shutters (S2S) is a 501(c)3 organization transitioning individuals and families out of homelessness to economic self-sufficiency by providing employment, housing and career training opportunities in partnership with the real estate industry. What began as a pilot program in 2014 by a multifamily real estate executive has grown into a national organization with over 40 real estate industry partners and over 70 referral partners. For more information, visit www.shelterstoshutters.org